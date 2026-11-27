Tamryn Raju was murdered inside her KwaZulu-Natal home after making social media posts about Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witnesses, including a tow-truck boss relative. Now, another witness has claimed the relative is behind her killing and is a drug kingpin with police ties.

Witness T - his name kept secret for his protection - told the Madlanga Commission on Thursday, 26 November, that he suspects another witness was behind the recent murder of a KwaZulu-Natal mother who had targeted that witness in social media posts.

Witness T testified remotely and with his voice distorted. He was scheduled to have testified earlier this week, but his appearance was delayed because of security concerns.

Read more Killer cops and the hidden drug empire: the 'secrets' Witness T planned to expose November 24, 2026 On Thursday, Witness T said he feared for his life, "as I have received threats".

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He made striking claims that led to commissioners repeatedly questioning him about whether he was basing those on first-hand knowledge or hearsay. At times it was put to him that he was contradicting himself or the details he provided did not add up.

'Powerful and dangerous'

His testimony focused largely on Tamryn Raju, who was fatally shot inside her Phoenix home on 17 November.

Daily Maverick reported that before her murder, Raju posted about the Madlanga Commission's proceedings on the social media platform TikTok.

Read more 'You thought you're untouchable:' KZN mom...