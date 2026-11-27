opinion

The death of Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in the history of South African leadership, public service and international development. South Africa has lost a distinguished stateswoman, an accomplished international leader and, above all, a passionate advocate for human dignity, social justice and the empowerment of disadvantaged communities.

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's distinguished career as South Africa's first woman deputy president, followed by her service as a United Nations under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women, will remain important chapters in our country's history and in the global struggle for gender equality.

Yet another dimension of her remarkable legacy deserves particular recognition: her commitment to transforming the lives of disadvantaged South Africans through education, demonstrated by her establishment and leadership of the Umlambo Foundation.

It is from this perspective, and from my personal experience of working alongside her as chief executive officer of the foundation from 2011 to 2019, that I wish to pay tribute to a remarkable woman whose vision extended far beyond the corridors of political power and international institutions.

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The vision

The Umlambo Foundation's developmental journey began in 2009, reflecting Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka's deeply held conviction that poverty cannot be sustainably overcome without addressing educational inequality.

Guided by its motto, "People Winning Against Poverty Through Education," the foundation was conceived as an instrument of social and economic transformation, particularly in communities historically marginalised by apartheid and its enduring consequences.

Founding and chairing an organisation of this nature entails considerably more than establishing a nonprofit institution or presiding...