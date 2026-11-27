The federal government has assured that it is monitoring the reported incident of renewed attacks allegedly carried out against Nigerians in Ghana, stressing that it will react when detailed information about the resurgent attacks are available.

The renewed attacks reportedly escalated on Tuesday, November 24 as the Nigerian spare parts dealers met waves of attacks unleashed by their Ghanaian counterparts through Suame Magazine in Kumasi.

The spokesman of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCIM) Abdur Rahman Balogun, told LEADERSHIP on Thursday that the government is on top of the situation and will take appropriate action when it has gathered details of the developments in Ghana.

The reports said Ghanaian protesters were allegedly accompanied by hired thugs, to attack Nigerians and other foreign traders and forcibly locked up their shops over allegations of unfair competition.

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According to reports, the Ghanaians contend that the foreign traders' pricing strategies give them an unfair advantage in the spare parts market, threatening the survival of their businesses and making it increasingly difficult for them to compete.

The Secretary of the Nigerian Traders Association in the Ashanti Region Okoli Obinna claimed that some Nigerian traders had their mobile phones and motorcycles seized by the assailants, who also ransacked some shops and businesses.

He said that more than 123 persons as of Monday were affected, adding that three association members were at the emergency unit of a hospital after allegedly being beaten even as he asked the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana to urgently intervene.