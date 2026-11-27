The University of Cape Town (UCT) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the OneBio Innovation Centre, formalising a new partnership aimed at advancing biotechnology innovation and entrepreneurship.

Based in Woodstock, Cape Town, OneBio Innovation Centre is a dedicated biotechnology hub that offers shared laboratory and office facilities, community programming, and tailored support services for early-stage biotech start-ups. There is a vibrant start-up environment close to the university, and this MoU helps to more formally link the university to that ecosystem.

The partnership will be facilitated by the university's Research Contracts & Innovation (RC&I) department.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework designed to support UCT life sciences researchers in exploring commercialisation pathways and developing spinout ventures. By combining academic excellence with access to infrastructure, mentorship, and innovation networks, the partnership seeks to accelerate the translation of research from the laboratory into viable commercial applications.

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"This partnership will provide UCT researchers with exposure to the startup ecosystem and valuable networking opportunities."

Hana Faulds, OneBio Innovation Centre managing director, believes that great biotech companies start with great research, and UCT produces plenty of it. "This MoU gives UCT researchers a practical, affordable place to start building, surrounded by a community that wants them to succeed. We're delighted to formalise a relationship that has already been growing for some time."

UCT entrepreneurs can approach Tammy Dolinschek at RC&I to find out more about accessing the preferential rates that have been extended to the university by OBIC (limited period and limited number).

Dr Andrew Bailey, director of RC&I, said the agreement aligns closely with UCT's strategic focus on innovation and entrepreneurship. "This partnership will provide UCT researchers with exposure to the startup ecosystem and valuable networking opportunities, supporting their journey from research through to spinout development within a broader innovation ecosystem. Getting lab space for a venture at OBIC also creates an important mind-shift in terms of moving out of a research environment into a company."