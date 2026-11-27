President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy on Saturday at the State Funeral of the late former Deputy President, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, leading the nation in paying tribute to South Africa's first woman Deputy President.

Mlambo-Ngcuka, who also served as Executive Director of UN Women, passed away at the age of 71 on Friday, 20 November.

"Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured with a State Funeral Category 2, which will feature ceremonial elements performed by the South African National Defence Force, as prescribed in the State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy Manual.

"This category is reserved for the Deputy President, an Acting President and former Deputy Presidents, and is conducted with prescribed military ceremonial honours.

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The State Funeral forms part of the official framework for honouring those who have served South Africa at the highest levels of public office, as well as South Africans who have recorded outstanding achievements or served with distinction," a Presidency statement read.

The funeral service will start at 9am at Middledrift, eXesi Village, in the Eastern Cape.

The service will be streamed live on the following government digital and social media platforms:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

X (formerly Twitter): http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Members of the public who wish to convey messages of condolence to the family, friends and colleagues of the former Deputy President are encouraged to do so through designated online and physical platforms.

Messages of condolence can be sent via email to condolences@gcis.gov.za.

Alternatively, visit the following offices and public areas where condolence books are available:

The Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Parliament of South Africa and Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

United Nations offices.

All provincial legislatures.

African National Congress (ANC) headquarters.

All Premiers' offices.

"Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka was a committed activist during the liberation struggle and distinguished herself as a Member of the National Executive, who later assumed a role in global leadership, as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations in the role of Executive Director of UN Women," the statement read.