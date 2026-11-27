A magistrate agreed to a special request from Mandeni's municipal manager. MK Party councillors will be sworn in on Friday.

MK Party wrote to the legislature Speaker asking for the Inkatha Freedom Party member elected Mandeni mayor to be withdrawn.

The MK Party's Mandeni councillors will be sworn in on Friday, after a magistrate agreed to a special request from municipal manager Sizwe Khuzwayo.

The party's lawyer, Prince Mzonjani Zulu, had written to Khuzwayo on Thursday morning demanding they be sworn in by noon, or the party would go to court.

"I have written to the Municipality Manager to make sure that all MKP councillors are sworn in by 12 midday, failing which we are taking the matter to court," Zulu told Scrolla.Africa.

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The party has also written to the Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, asking for Dr Andile Biyela, the Inkatha Freedom Party member elected Mandeni's mayor on Wednesday, to be withdrawn. Biyela is a member of the provincial legislature. Municipal law lists membership of a provincial legislature among the grounds that bar a person from serving as a councillor.

Zulu said the election of the mayor, speaker and deputy mayor was irregular, because an executive cannot be elected before councillors are sworn in.

The party won 17 of the council's 35 seats on 4 November, one short of the 18 needed to govern. On Wednesday, the Inkatha Freedom Party, African National Congress, Economic Freedom Fighters and Democratic Alliance formed a coalition. They elected Biyela mayor, Siyabonga Mdletshe of the Economic Freedom Fighters deputy mayor and Zamile Mdletshe of the African National Congress speaker, all unopposed.

According to reports, MK Party councillors disrupted the sitting, citing unfairness, leading to police being called after a tense standoff with Khuzwayo.