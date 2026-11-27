The pre-trial detention hearing of genocide suspect Jean Leonard Teganya has been postponed to November 30 after his lawyers told the court they needed more time to study the case file and prepare his defence.

During his arraignment at Kicukiro Primary Court on Wednesday, November 26, one of his lawyers, Gatera Gashabana, told the court that the defence was not ready yet, saying they had only recently had a brief opportunity to examine the case file and discuss its contents with their client.

Gashabana said the case file was extensive and required much analysis, particularly the witness accounts, which the defence needed to review and discuss with Teganya.

He also informed the court that he had a work trip and requested that the hearing be postponed to a date beyond December 6.

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In response, the prosecutors opposed the request, arguing that one of the defence lawyers had examined the case file both before Teganya's deportation and after his arrival in Rwanda.

They also challenged the request to postpone the hearing beyond December 6, saying Teganya had other lawyers who could represent him in the absence of Gashabana.

After the prosecutors spoke, the defence lawyers refuted their claims, insisting that they hadn't looked at the file before Teganya's deportation.

One lawyer admitted seeing the file at the airport after Teganya's arrival but said he didn't have another opportunity to review it again.

In addition, Teganya also disputed the prosecution's account, arguing that his lawyers could not have examined the case before his deportation to Rwanda because he had not yet hired them.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge adjourned the proceedings to November 30.

Teganya, 55, was deported from the United States on November 9 and handed over to Rwandan authorities at Kigali International Airport, where he was subsequently arrested.

He is accused of participating in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) said he was indicted in 2014 over his alleged involvement in genocide and crimes against humanity committed in Butare, in present-day Huye District.

Teganya was living in Huye during the Genocide, when he was pursuing medical studies at the Faculty of Medicine of the former National University of Rwanda. He was also an intern at the University Teaching Hospital of Butare (CHUB).

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He is alleged to have been linked to the Interahamwe militia and to have participated in killings at CHUB and a student dormitory during the Genocide.