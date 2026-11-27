The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) launched a Sovereign Credit Rating Initiative on Wednesday, November 25, in a bid to strengthen African countries' capacity to engage effectively with credit rating agencies.

The African Development Bank Sovereign Credit Rating Initiative aims to improve the quality of the information used to assess countries' creditworthiness and to equip governments to make better-informed decisions about borrowing on international financial markets.

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The initiative will be implemented by the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF), hosted by AfDB, which advises African governments on complex legal and financial matters. The new initiative came less than two months after the launch of the Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA), the continent's first such institution.

It will provide governments with practical tools, training and advisory support on sovereign credit ratings and international borrowing. It forms part of the Bank Group's broader New African Financial Architecture for Development (NAFAD).

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Launching the initiative in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, AfDB President Sidi Ould Tah said sovereign ratings matter because they influence investor decisions, borrowing terms and the resources governments have available for development.

"This initiative will not engineer a rating. It will strengthen what lies behind one," Ould Tah said. "Africa does not seek exemption from rigorous assessment. It seeks the knowledge, institutions and confidence to engage that assessment from a position of preparedness and strength."

By strengthening countries' capacity to present stronger data and engage more effectively with rating agencies, the initiative aims to support better-informed assessments and give governments greater room to invest in development.

"If a country's risk is judged higher than it is, more money goes to interest and less to medicines, nurses and hospital beds. Behind the rating is a mother waiting for a clinic, a farmer waiting for a road, and a young graduate waiting for a job," he said said.

The AfDB said the initiative would provide a platform for countries to deepen their understanding of how credit ratings are determined, improve the quality and availability of financial and economic data, strengthen coordination among government institutions and engage more effectively with rating agencies and investors. It will support countries seeking their first sovereign rating as well as those already rated.

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Only 30% of African countries hold ratings from all three major global credit rating agencies: Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's Corporation and Fitch Ratings Inc. Nineteen African countries have no current rating from any of these three agencies. This significantly constrains their access to mainstream international sovereign bond markets and other forms of market-based financing, the AfDB said.

"This structured, continent-wide initiative aims to equip African governments with the knowledge, institutions, information and technical support required to make good financing decisions, and engage rating agencies and markets on informed, credible and sovereign terms," said Olivier Pognon, Executive Director of the African Legal Support Facility.

The ALSF will draw on its experience in government borrowing, debt management and advising countries, alongside the AfDB's technical expertise and ability to bring governments, investors and other partners together.

The Initiative will build on and complement existing work on sovereign credit ratings across Africa, including the AfCRA lauched by the African Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Credit Rating platform.