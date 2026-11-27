Government is exploring ways to bring new investment into Malawi's telecommunications sector, including the possibility of a fourth mobile network operator to add competition, improve services and give consumers more choice.

Information and Communications Technology Minister Dr Shadric Namalomba said during a meeting with the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) that government wanted a new market player able to shake up the sector through fresh investment, innovation and different business models.

Secretary for Information Harold Msusa stressed the need for an enabling environment that would attract investment and strengthen the ICT sector's contribution to national development.

MACRA Director General Dr Mayamiko Nkoloma said the regulator had worked with the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) on research into how the market could be made more competitive and more attractive to investors.

MACRA also plans an investor workshop in early 2027 to discuss investment opportunities, spectrum management, national roaming and infrastructure sharing with prospective investors and industry players.

The aim is to grow the telecoms market, make services more affordable and better quality, and bring reliable connectivity to underserved communities, in line with Malawi 2063.