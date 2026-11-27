A Zimbabwean national, around 45 years old, has been caught in Mozambique with six bags stuffed with Malawian kwacha, in a cash haul that has police suspecting an international smuggling ring.

Officers of the Mozambican police (PRM) arrested the man in Tete province, along National Road 7 (EN7), at the Muchenga checkpoint, known locally as Quilómetro 18, in Changara district.

He was stopped during the inspection of an international passenger transport vehicle.

Pictures from the scene show the suspect standing with his hands behind his back in a green T-shirt, as the black holdalls, packed with bundles of notes, sat on a metal table outside a building.

The suspect could not prove the money had been declared to customs, and he failed to explain where it came from or where it was going.

Police say they suspect the existence of an international network moving money illegally.