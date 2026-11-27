Economic experts have raised fresh concerns over Malawi's fiscal health after the government borrowed K2 trillion through Treasury Bills in just six months, placing it on course to exceed its annual domestic borrowing target of K2.662 trillion.

Figures published by the Reserve Bank of Malawi show that nearly 38 percent of the borrowing, amounting to K780 billion, was raised in June alone, highlighting growing financing pressures on the Treasury.

Analysts warn that the pace of borrowing could worsen the country's already fragile debt position, with public debt estimated at K24 trillion, equivalent to about 90.9 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Scotland-based economist Velli Nyirongo described the trend as worrying, noting that government borrowing through Treasury Bills has increased by about 139 percent compared to the same period last year.

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He warned that continued borrowing at the current rate could push the fiscal deficit beyond official projections and raise questions about the sustainability of public finances.

The concerns come as the World Bank projects Malawi's budget deficit could reach 11.8 percent of GDP, higher than the nine percent forecast contained in the 2026/27 National Budget.

Economics Association of Malawi president Bertha Bangara-Chikadza said the country's fiscal challenges stem from deeper structural problems, including a narrow productive base, rising debt and limited resources for development spending.

Meanwhile, Malawi Economic Justice Network executive director Bertha Phiri has cautioned that excessive domestic borrowing risks crowding out private sector investment and placing additional strain on an economy already grappling with unsustainable debt levels.

The latest figures are likely to intensify scrutiny of government's fiscal management as Parliament awaits a delayed mid-year budget review.