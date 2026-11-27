The Mayor of Blantyre, Isaac Jomo Osman, has broken his silence over Malawi's deepening economic and social woes, accusing senior political figures of failing the nation while ordinary citizens struggle to survive.

In an audio clip now circulating widely on soc

ial media, Jomo launches a blistering attack on unnamed ministers, claiming some of those who rose to power by "oppressing others" have become complacent and are neglecting their duties.

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"Malawi is in crisis, but instead of working hard to fix things, those in power are just living it up with their families while everyone else suffers," Jomo says in the recording.

He goes on to warn that patience is running out.

"We are not going to tolerate this, so we are going to deal with you personally. We don't want APM to look bad," he adds, in an apparent reference to President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

But the mayor's remarks have ignited a fierce backlash, with social commentator Allie Jafali questioning why blame is being directed solely at ministers rather than at the man who appointed them.

Writing on Facebook, Jafali argued that if ministers are underperforming, engaging in corruption or "sleeping on duty", responsibility ultimately rests with the President.

"Does the Mayor want to tell us that the problem is some ministers, or that the President isn't part of it?" Jafali asked.

"The President appoints all ministers and deputy ministers. If any of them are failing, he can fix the problem in less than a minute through a cabinet reshuffle."

Jafali went further, accusing Mutharika of failing to act despite allegedly being aware of public concerns over government performance.

"To be honest, Your Worship Isaac Jomo Osman, the problem isn't just the ministers. The problem is the President himself, who does nothing to address the alleged disregard of ministers towards the cries of Malawians," he wrote.

In a sharply worded post, Jafali also rejected suggestions that Mutharika should be shielded from criticism.

"Stop acting as if Arthur Peter Mutharika is a baby who needs others to make decisions for him. He is a professor and is intellectually capable of acting when the need arises."

He added that unless there are health issues preventing the former president from carrying out his responsibilities, he should be held accountable for the actions of those serving under him.

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Jafali concluded with a direct call for decisive leadership, urging Mutharika to remove underperforming ministers, reshuffle his cabinet and publicly explain how he intends to tackle the country's mounting challenges.

"Let the President act now," he said. "Otherwise, you will start sounding like every other political cadre who ignores the real problem and chooses easier targets to blame."

The exchange has added fuel to an already heated national debate over leadership, accountability and responsibility as Malawians grapple with growing economic hardship and uncertainty.