Malawi is expected to receive US$4 million, about K7 billion, from the Rob Walton Foundation's US$29.2 million (about K51 billion) conservation investment.

The money will improve management of the Nyika-Vwaza Complex, upgrade services and draw more tourists.

Nyika Vwaza Co-Management Trust chief executive George Nxumayo announced the allocation at a press briefing in Mzuzu on Wednesday.

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He said the funds would help the Trust focus on five priorities: strengthening governance, building operational capacity, improving ecosystem resilience, reducing human-wildlife conflict and securing sustainable finance.

The complex combines Nyika National Park and Vwaza Marsh Wildlife Reserve. Nxumayo said better services there should make the parks more attractive to local and international visitors, boosting revenue.

The funding is part of a wider grant announced by the Peace Parks Foundation on November 19, 2026, which supports six protected areas covering 82,000 square kilometres across Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Angola.

Peace Parks Foundation chief executive Werner Myburgh said protecting Africa's natural heritage needed sustained investment and strong partnerships between conservation groups and governments.

Besides Malawi, the money will support Limpopo, Zinave and Banhine national parks in Mozambique, the Greater Mana Pools Ecosystem in Zimbabwe and Luengue-Luiana National Park in Angola.

The investment is part of the Africa Keystone Protected Area Partnership, which aims to strengthen the long-term management of 162 protected and conserved areas in 33 African countries by 2035.

The landscapes together hold 71 per cent of Africa's threatened vertebrate species, supply water to nearly 250 million people and store an estimated 5.8 billion tonnes of carbon.