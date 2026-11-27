Uebert Angel will spend the weekend in remand prison after a Harare Magistrate postponed his bail to Monday.

Angel, who was arrested on Sunday on indecent assault charges, appeared in court on Thursday for continued bail proceedings, with his lawyers Lovemore Madhuku and Everson Chatambudza challenging the State's opposition to his release.

Madhuku argued that the State had failed to establish compelling reasons for denying Angel bail, insisting the burden rested entirely on prosecutors to justify continued detention.

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"The only question before you to consider is if the State has presented compelling reasons. The law is that the onus is on the State to show compelling reasons. It does not lie on the accused person," Madhuku submitted.

He said the State was relying on two grounds, namely that Angel was likely to abscond and interfere with witnesses, but argued that neither had been sufficiently demonstrated.

"The State's case must rise or fall basing on the two grounds. In this case, we have the weakest case ever. They don't even know when the abuse occurred. The IO told us the complainant doesn't even know the day," he said.

Madhuku also questioned the State's witness interference argument, saying the investigating officer had not addressed the issue in his evidence-in-chief and only responded when pressed during cross-examination.

"The court cannot simply deny him bail by just listening to what we were being told over the past two days. Let's meet halfway. Our client is not guilty. He has a constitutional right to bail," Madhuku said.

Chatambudza also argued that prosecutors had failed to meet the constitutional threshold for denying bail, saying the seriousness of the offence alone could not justify continued incarceration.

He questioned the delay in reporting the alleged offence, saying it was reported about a year after it allegedly occurred and arguing that the delay raised issues regarding the admissibility of the complaint.

Chatambudza said Angel was born and bred in Zimbabwe, owned properties and had no incentive to flee the country.

"He has no reasons for abandoning his church. He is an ambassador for this country. He serves the Government of Zimbabwe. He is willing to be exemplary as a senior citizen. He will stand trial and clear his name," he submitted.

The lawyer said Angel was denying the allegations adding that the State had not presented evidence demonstrating that he would abscond if granted bail.

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Angel, who has two valid passports, was also said to have valuable assets in the country, which his lawyers argued could be factored into bail conditions.