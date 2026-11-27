The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) has warned Military Police personnel against using their authority to intimidate civilians, solicit bribes or engage in corruption, saying indiscipline among soldiers poses a threat to national security.

Brigadier General Charity Bainababo, the Director of Women Affairs in the UPDF, said Military Police officers must uphold integrity, patriotism and discipline while carrying out their duties, particularly in their interactions with members of the public.

"An undisciplined soldier is a danger to the country, just as an undisciplined Military Police soldier is a danger to the UPDF," Bainababo said.

She was addressing Pre-Level Three trainees at the Military Police Training School in Buyala on November 25.

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Bainababo cautioned the trainees against corruption, bribery and abuse of authority, particularly at roadblocks and during interactions with civilians.

She said Military Police personnel must treat members of the public fairly and professionally, without intimidation, discrimination or mistreatment.

She also warned that discipline should not depend on the presence of commanding officers or supervision, arguing that a soldier's conduct when nobody is watching is a true measure of personal discipline.

Bainababo identified seven pillars of patriotic discipline that should guide military personnel: loyalty to Uganda and its citizens; loyalty to the Commander-in-Chief; respect for the Chief of Defence Forces and other military leaders; self-control and integrity; obedience to lawful orders; protection of civilians and their property; and courage and sacrifice.

She described patriotism as love for one's country and the willingness to defend it, saying it should form the foundation of military service.

She further emphasised the importance of respecting military leadership and observing the chain of command, saying adherence to lawful orders was essential to maintaining discipline within the force.

Bainababo told the trainees that national development depends on a secure and peaceful environment, urging them to remain committed to protecting Uganda and its citizens.

She also encouraged the soldiers to take personal responsibility for their welfare by prioritising their health and adopting financial discipline early in their careers.

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She described good health as an important asset to the soldiers, the UPDF and their families, while urging them to develop a saving culture.

Addressing female trainees, Bainababo challenged them to identify themselves first and foremost as soldiers, build a strong military identity and embrace their responsibilities without allowing gender to limit their potential.

The lecture was attended by senior and junior officers as well as instructors at the Military Police Training School.