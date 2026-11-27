Government is seeking to reduce its dependence on imported medicines by strengthening local pharmaceutical manufacturing and commercialising scientific research produced by its researchers.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Jonard Asiimwe said the country must move away from a research approach that prioritises academic publications without translating scientific discoveries into products that can be manufactured and sold.

Asiimwe said Uganda had scientists capable of developing pharmaceutical products but their innovations were not adequately connected to industrial production.

"We cannot continue generating knowledge and leaving it on laboratory shelves while importing finished products that our own scientists have the potential to develop," Asiimwe said.

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He made the remarks following an engagement with Fourrts Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in Chennai, India, which provided an opportunity to explore how Uganda could bridge the gap between scientific research and industrial production.

The minister said government wanted researchers to pursue partnerships with established manufacturers and focus on developing innovations that could be transformed into commercially viable products.

He said Uganda's Pathogen Economy initiative would be used to strengthen collaboration between research institutions, scientists and private-sector players to support the development and production of medicines locally.

Asiimwe identified technology transfer, practical training and collaboration with experienced pharmaceutical manufacturers as important interventions in building Uganda's capacity to manufacture medicines.

He also called on Ugandan companies to invest in pharmaceutical manufacturing and work with local researchers, saying the industry could create employment, support local businesses and contribute to economic growth.

The minister said Uganda needed to change its trade structure by reducing expenditure on imported finished pharmaceutical products and building domestic capacity to manufacture medicines for both local consumption and export.

"Instead of spending more on importing finished pharmaceutical products, we should be building the capacity to manufacture them here and supply markets beyond our borders," he said.

Asiimwe said scientists should take a leading role in the country's industrial transformation by ensuring their research generates practical solutions and economic value.

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He argued that partnerships between Ugandan researchers and established international pharmaceutical manufacturers could provide opportunities for technology transfer and skills development.

"I also want to see more Ugandan companies investing in pharmaceutical manufacturing and working alongside our researchers. This is how we create an industry that provides employment, supports local enterprise and contributes to national economic growth," he said.

The engagement with Fourrts Pharmaceuticals comes as government seeks to strengthen the contribution of science, technology and innovation to Uganda's industrial development.

However, turning the ambition into a functioning local pharmaceutical industry will require investment in manufacturing infrastructure, technology, skilled personnel and the regulatory systems necessary to ensure the quality and safety of locally produced medicines.

Asiimwe maintained that Uganda should aspire to move beyond being a consumer of pharmaceutical products manufactured elsewhere and become a producer capable of supplying regional and international markets.

"Uganda must not only be a market for the world's pharmaceutical products; we must become a producer and exporter of our own," he said.