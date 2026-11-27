Abuja — The Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) has raised the alarm over the high number of women experiencing gender-based violence who never seek help, revealing that 58 per cent of women who suffered physical or sexual violence in Nigeria neither sought assistance nor told anyone about their experiences.

The organisation also expressed concern over the low rate of legal accountability for reported cases, calling for stronger survivor protection, institutional accountability and improved access to justice.

PPDC's Head of Communications and Knowledge Management, Nnenna Eze, disclosed this on Wednesday at a screening of 'Sanctuary', a film by Chavala Yaduma, organised in collaboration with HomeVida Media and Films in Abuja to mark the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Citing the 2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, Eze said 21 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 had experienced physical or sexual violence, while 58 per cent of those affected had neither sought help nor disclosed their experiences to anyone.

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She also cited Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development figures indicating that 2,755 cases of gender-based and intimate partner violence were recorded between January and April 2026, but only four per cent had reached legal accountability.

She said the figures exposed the gap between reporting violence and securing justice, stressing that ending gender-based violence required more than public campaigns.

According to her, survivors must be supported when they speak out, while institutions must ensure that perpetrators are held accountable.

Eze said the screening was part of HomeVida, PPDC's film-for-change initiative, which uses storytelling to promote social awareness and behavioural change.

She disclosed that the initiative had, over the past 10 years, trained more than 1,000 filmmakers, supported over 35 short films and secured the broadcast of two films on Africa Magic.

During the post-screening discussion, panellists identified institutional failures, harmful social attitudes and inadequate survivor support as major obstacles to addressing gender-based violence in Nigeria.

One of the panellists, reflecting on the country's legal framework, said the existence of laws against sexual violence had not translated into adequate protection because of the attitudes of some people responsible for enforcing them.

Recalling her advocacy for the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, she criticised practices in which families pressure survivors to marry their perpetrators to protect family reputation.

She said justice must go beyond having laws on paper to ensuring that institutions enforce them and hold offenders accountable.

Another panellist called for a deliberate change in how boys are raised, warning that childhood attitudes towards power, control and rejection could contribute to gender-based violence in adulthood.

She urged parents and guardians to teach boys emotional intelligence, responsibility and respect for personal boundaries rather than reinforce beliefs that men must always dominate or that persistence can override consent.

The discussion also highlighted the vulnerability of survivors when those accused of abuse are public officials or law enforcement personnel.

A panellist associated with the Dorothy Javazah Foundation said its crisis shelter provided accommodation for approximately 10 days, while transitional sheltering could last between two and three months.

She, however, questioned the adequacy of existing support systems for underage survivors and women with children, stressing that individual organisations could not address systemic failures without government intervention.

Earlier, Programmes and Research Officer at PPDC and HomeVida Media and Films, Abdulmuizz Oyekola, said the organisation complemented its film initiatives with annual research reports and outreach programmes in schools and universities.

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He described gender-based violence as a collective responsibility and called on government to strengthen institutions, including the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), improve access to justice and provide adequate recovery services for survivors.

Oyekola said 'Sanctuary', which portrays a girl struggling with abuse by a religious leader and her efforts to seek help, was intended to encourage survivors to speak out and challenge harmful social practices.

The screening featured stakeholders including Hassana Maina, Shamaki Dalton, Chavala Yaduma, Omeje Richard and Dorothy Njemanze.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence runs from November 25 to December 10 annually.