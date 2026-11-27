The agency disclosed this in its situation reports for epidemiological weeks 45 and 46, covering 2 to 8 November and 9 to 15 November 2026, respectively

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has identified the high cost of treatment and delayed presentation at health facilities as persistent challenges in Nigeria's Lassa fever response, as new infections increased for two consecutive weeks.

The agency disclosed this in its situation reports for epidemiological weeks 45 and 46, covering 2 to 8 November and 9 to 15 November 2026, respectively.

According to the reports, new confirmed infections increased from 13 in week 44 to 18 in week 45, before rising further to 22 in week 46.

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The figures represent a combined total of 40 new confirmed infections over the two weeks.

The latest infections were reported in Bauchi, Ondo, Edo and Benue states, while those recorded in the preceding week were reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Edo and Plateau states.

The NCDC noted that both suspected and confirmed cases recorded so far in 2026 exceeded those reported during the corresponding period in 2025.

Fatality rate remains higher than in 2025

According to the agency, Nigeria has recorded 278 Lassa fever deaths in 2026, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 22.7 per cent as of week 46.

Although the fatality rate declined from 23.1 per cent in week 45, it remained higher than the 18.5 per cent recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

The cumulative number of reported deaths remained unchanged across the two reporting weeks.

The figures indicate that more than one in five people with confirmed Lassa fever infections in Nigeria this year have died.

The NCDC identified late presentation of patients as a contributing factor to the high fatality rate, alongside poor health-seeking behaviour linked to the cost of treatment and clinical management of the disease.

Other challenges identified by the agency include poor environmental sanitation and inadequate awareness in communities with a high burden of infections.

Ondo, Bauchi account for majority of infections

The NCDC said 26 states have recorded at least one confirmed case of Lassa fever across 122 local government areas (LGAs) in 2026.

However, five states, including Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo and Benue, accounted for 87 per cent of all confirmed infections, while the remaining 21 affected states accounted for 13 per cent.

Ondo recorded the highest proportion of confirmed cases at 37 per cent, followed by Bauchi at 24 per cent, Taraba at 11 per cent, Edo at 10 per cent and Benue at five per cent.

Together, Ondo and Bauchi accounted for 61 per cent of all confirmed infections nationwide.

The reports also showed that people aged between 21 and 30 years remained the most affected age group, although confirmed infections were recorded among individuals aged between one and 93 years.

The median age of confirmed patients was 30 years, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.9.

No new healthcare worker infections were reported during either of the two reporting weeks.

Preparations for the next outbreak season

As part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria's response to Lassa fever, the NCDC said it had finalised a five-year strategic plan covering 2026 to 2030 and the second edition of the national clinical management guidelines for the disease.

The agency also reported holding a meeting with state commissioners for health to discuss preparations for the forthcoming outbreak season.

In collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the NCDC trained data teams across eight states to review deaths associated with Lassa fever.

The states are Edo, Bauchi, Ondo, Ebonyi, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa and Taraba.

Other interventions highlighted in the reports include active case searches, contact tracing, training of frontline healthcare workers and the distribution of personal protective equipment to health facilities.

The agency also reported developing a 30-day healthcare worker protection plan to reduce infections among frontline personnel in endemic states.

Meanwhile, the national Lassa fever Incident Management System has been deactivated and transitioned to alert mode, with coordination efforts continuing through the national multisectoral technical working group.

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The NCDC urged state governments to sustain year-round community engagement on Lassa fever prevention rather than limiting such activities to outbreak periods.

It also advised healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion for the disease, facilitate timely referral and treatment, and adhere to standard infection prevention and control procedures.

The agency emphasised the need for continued collaboration with partners to strengthen the capacity of states to prevent, detect and respond promptly to Lassa fever outbreaks.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

Human-to-human transmission can also occur, particularly in healthcare settings where infection prevention and control measures are inadequate.

The NCDC recommends keeping food in rodent-proof containers, maintaining good environmental sanitation and avoiding contact with rodents.

People who develop symptoms consistent with Lassa fever, particularly after possible exposure, should seek prompt medical attention.