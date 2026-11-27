Forest cover in Huye District declined by 52.75% between 1990 and 2025, as built-up areas expanded nearly eighteenfold, according to recent studies by researchers examining the district's changing land use.

The findings raise questions about whether forest-restoration efforts in Huye are keeping pace with rapid urbanization and the growing pressure on its remaining forests.

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One study by researchers Joseph Muhayimana and Martin Vincent Nsanzumukiza of the University of Lay Adventists of Kigali (UNILAK), shows that forest cover in their mapped study area declined from 654.85 hectares in 2000 to 601 hectares in 2025. The study report was published in September this year in the Asian Journal of Research in Agriculture and Forestry.

This represents a net loss of 53.85 hectares, or 8.22%. Another study by Dieudonne Nshimiyimana, Janvier Niyomugabo and Pancras Ndokoye from UNILAK, portrayed a strong inverse association between urban expansion and forest cover. However, the authors of the study report published in the International Journal of Environment and Climate Change cautioned that the limited number of observation years constrained statistical conclusions.

The researchers analyzed satellite imagery from 2000, 2015 and 2025, alongside household surveys and interviews.

According to the researcher, between 1990 and 2025, built-up land increased from 2.80 km² (0.52% of the district) to 49.30 km² (8.94%). Forest cover declined from 74.50 km² (13.79%) to 35.20 km² (6.51%), corresponding to a 52.75% reduction.

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Huye District said it promotes agroforestry and enforcing forest-management regulations to balance urban and economic development with conservation.

Martin Butera, the forestry and natural resources officer, said the district prioritizes mobilizing farmers to plant agroforestry trees in line with the Huye Land Use Master Plan.

"Every year, an important budget is allocated to the forestry sector to establish nurseries, plant seedlings and protect forests," he said.

He added that the allocation ranges between Rwf200 million and Rwf300 million, with support from partners including the Rwanda Forestry Authority and One Acre Fund.

Butera said forests also generate income, create jobs and contribute to public revenue, while the district works to rehabilitate degraded forests and strengthen their protection.

'Situation not yet alarming'

According to the Rwanda Forestry Authority (RFA), Huye District has 14,688 hectares of forest cover, representing approximately 25% of its total area.

Of this, 14,448 hectares are forest plantations, while 240 hectares comprise natural vegetation, mainly shrubs.

"The main objectives of most forest plantations established between 1970 and 1989 were to protect erosion-prone soils, reduce pressure on the remaining natural forests and protected areas by creating buffer zones, and provide firewood for the rapidly growing population," explained Concorde Nsengiyumva, Director General of the RFA

He noted that Huye has no natural forests, apart from 3.67 hectares of artificially established research forests planted by the former ISAR, now RAB, while approximately 237 hectares of shrubland are found in Rusatira Sector.

"The situation is not yet alarming, as the rate of afforestation is three times higher than the rate of deforestation," Nsengiyumva said.

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He added that population growth and demand for firewood and charcoal are the main drivers of the reduction in trees.

Wood and charcoal consumption remain among the most important issues in this critical situation, as most residents rely on firewood and charcoal for their daily needs.

Immaculee Byukusenge, a resident of Huye District, said she relies on firewood for cooking. She added that most people in her village use charcoal or firewood.

"I use wood every day because I can't afford gas or an electric stove. Sometimes I can switch to charcoal," she said.

Byukusenge added that most of her neighbuors also use firewood, which mostly comes from shrubs.

Although forest restoration is progressing in Huye, the district continues to face pressure from population growth and demand for firewood and charcoal.