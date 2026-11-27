Mogadishu — The British Embassy Mogadishu yesterday marked the birthday of His Majesty King Charles III with a celebration of the longstanding friendship between the United Kingdom and Somalia.

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre joined as guest of honour at the event, hosted by British Ambassador to Somalia Charles King.

The reception brought together government, business, civil society, development partners, media and the diplomatic community.

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This year's event focused on climate and sustainability, reflecting His Majesty The King's longstanding commitment to protecting the environment.

Somalia continues to face the impacts of drought, flooding, insecurity and humanitarian pressures. The King's Birthday Party showcased UK-Somalia partnerships that are helping Somali communities adapt to these climate shocks, improve water management and food security, and protect livelihoods.

Guests enjoyed a performance by one of Somalia's top musicians, Dayax Dalnuurshe, who has built his career in Mogadishu and uses his platform to champion young Somalis.

The UK's relationship with Somalia extends beyond government co-operation. Generations of British Somalis have strengthened connections through business, culture, education and community life.

Speaking at the celebration, British Ambassador Charles King said:

The King's Birthday Party is an opportunity to celebrate not only His Majesty, but also the friendship between the United Kingdom and Somalia, and the many people who sustain it.

We gather at what is a challenging time. Many families are facing the combined pressures of insecurity and a worsening humanitarian situation, while the country navigates important questions about its political and security future.

But occasions like this also remind us of the importance of friendship and partnership.

The United Kingdom remains a longstanding friend of Somalia, committed to standing alongside the Somali people as they work towards a more peaceful, stable and prosperous future.

The UK continues to work with Somali partners to strengthen security and stability, help communities withstand climate and humanitarian shocks, and support Somali-led development and economic opportunities.