Forces affiliated with the Sudan Founding Alliance, known as Tasis and including the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have claimed to have captured a strategic military base in Sudan's Blue Nile region following a series of operations against the Sudanese army.

In statements published through its official online platforms, the alliance said its forces had taken control of Suda, an area it described as housing the largest military base in the region, known as New Funj.

The base had been under the control of forces aligned with Sudan's Port Sudan-based authorities, according to the alliance.

Tasis described the capture as an important step in expanding its military presence and securing forward positions in the region.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In its account of the operation, the alliance said its fighters had seized several military vehicles, weapons and ammunition, which were being inventoried.

It also claimed that hundreds of Sudanese army fighters and foreign mercenaries had been killed in the fighting. The claims could not be independently verified.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 23, the alliance said it would continue pursuing its military campaign, pledging to take control of additional military positions and areas.

It said its stated objective was to remove what it described as terrorist and extremist elements and protect civilians, while bringing an end to the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan.

The reported capture of Suda follows other territorial gains claimed by Tasis forces in the New Funj region of Blue Nile earlier this month.

On Friday, November 20, the alliance announced that its forces had taken control of five additional locations: Khor Mak, Al-Madina 10, Al-Madina 11, Sinja Nabag and Al-Taqa village.

The alliance described the operations as military victories against forces it identified as the Islamic Movement's army and its allied fighters.

A day earlier, on November 19, Tasis had announced the capture of two other strategic locations, Al-Madina 12 and Dirang, saying its forces had pursued government-aligned fighters who fled the positions.

The alliance also claimed to have seized military vehicles and substantial quantities of weapons abandoned during the fighting.