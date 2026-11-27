Police CCTV footage and handwriting analysis have been presented before the High Court in Masaka in the ongoing murder trial of Kuraish Kamugisha, with investigators alleging that the evidence links him to the killing of an unidentified woman.

ASP Steven Otim, a CCTV analyst attached to the CCTV Investigations, Production and Analysis Department under the Directorate of ICT at Naguru Police Headquarters, told court that surveillance cameras tracked motorcycle registration number UMA 410MW, which was allegedly used by Kamugisha on the day of the suspected murder.

Otim testified that on September 28, 2026, at about 6:11 p.m., CCTV cameras installed near Lukaya Road Toll Market captured the motorcycle carrying a passenger as it travelled towards Masaka.

He said another surveillance camera near Lukaya Police Junction captured the same motorcycle, with both the rider and passenger on board, at approximately 6:44 p.m. as it proceeded towards the area where the alleged murder is believed to have occurred.

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The analyst further told court that subsequent CCTV footage captured the motorcycle at Kafu Bridge, this time with the rider alone and a large, round bag placed in front of him.

According to Otim, the rider was identified as Kamugisha, while the jacket he wore in the CCTV footage appeared similar to one recovered from his residence by police and later subjected to forensic examination.

The CCTV footage was presented as part of the prosecution's efforts to reconstruct the suspect's movements on the day of the alleged crime and establish a connection between him and exhibits recovered during police investigations.

Meanwhile, handwriting expert Eria Ssebuufu told court that handwriting samples obtained from Kamugisha matched writings contained in a 48-page notebook recovered from a bag containing a human head.

Ssebuufu said Nyendo Police in Masaka submitted the notebook to him for forensic examination. The notebook reportedly contained writings relating to an agreement involving Mutagubya Baker, Kyambadde Huzair and Kato Hamza, together with their telephone numbers.

He told court that he obtained handwriting samples from Kamugisha and subjected them to comparative analysis with the writings in the notebook, concluding that the handwriting samples matched.

The notebook had earlier been recovered by police at the scene where the human head was dumped, according to police officer Proscovia Kabtanya, who testified on Monday.

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The prosecution has so far presented 11 witnesses and 64 exhibits as the High Court continues to hear the murder case against Kamugisha, who has denied the charges.

The trial is ongoing, with the prosecution continuing to present evidence in support of its case against the accused.