Sokoto — The Federal Government has restated its commitment to eliminate Noma in Nigeria, with a renewed push for prevention, early detection, surgical rehabilitation and social reintegration of survivors, declaring that no family should be forced to sell its land to pay for reconstruction.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, gave the assurance on Thursday in Sokoto at the Biennial Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (NAOMS), held at Karma Guest Inn, where he spoke on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Represented by the Chief Medical Director, Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kware, Dr. Suleiman Abubakar Baguda, Salako described the conference theme, "The Role of the Maxillofacial Surgeon in the Treatment of Noma," as apt and deeply human, saying it reflects the choice of surgeons to put their scalpel where the pain of the nation is felt most, in the service of children whose faces and futures are threatened by a preventable disease.

He described Noma as a disease of poverty, malnutrition, poor oral hygiene and weak health systems, which begins as a simple gum infection in a malnourished child aged 2 to 6 years and within two weeks can destroy the lips, cheeks, nose and jaw, noting that globally 90 per cent of children who develop acute Noma die if not treated early, while survivors are left with severe disfigurement and a lifetime of stigma.

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Salako said Nigeria bears one of the highest burdens in the world, particularly in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Borno and other states in the North, but recalled that following advocacy by the Federal Ministry of Health and stakeholders, including NAOMS, the World Health Organisation in December 2023 recognised Noma as a Neglected Tropical Disease, a victory Nigeria must now translate from listing to elimination.

He said government has strengthened the capacity of frontline healthcare workers and community health actors to recognise early signs of Noma, facilitate timely referrals and improve community awareness, a strategy that has paid off as most victims now know where to obtain help, while stressing the need to move beyond isolated interventions to a coordinated, adequately supported and sustainable national programme.

He disclosed that the Federal Government recently launched the National Oral Health Strategic Plan 2026-2030, with commitment to integrate oral healthcare into primary healthcare, train primary oral health workers for preventive care and deploy integrated PHC oral health care in every LGA, so that Noma will be detected and treated early.

Salako described maxillofacial surgeons as central and indispensable in Noma management, noting that while early detection can prevent progression, survivors of advanced Noma often require highly specialised reconstructive surgery to restore facial structures, improve oral function and address complex deformities.

He announced that Noma care, from early detection to post-operative follow-up, will be included in the Basic Health Care Provision Fund package and NHIA benefit package, while surveillance has been strengthened through integration into IDSR and DHIS2, and plans are underway to open the National Noma Registry and Research Centre to provide Nigerian data on outcomes, recurrence and best flap techniques.

Declaring that "Noma is NOT contagious. Noma is NOT a curse. Noma is preventable," Salako charged young residents not to run away from Noma surgery, describing it as difficult, long and not lucrative, but the most rewarding surgery they will ever do, adding, "Nigeria needs you. The child in Shinkafi needs you."

He challenged NAOMS to produce a National Clinical Practice Guideline for Noma Management in Nigeria before its next Biennial Conference to standardise care from PHC to tertiary level, while acknowledging partners supporting prevention, treatment and rehabilitation and pledging continued support for the Noma Survivors Association.

Salako added that through early detection, timely treatment, specialised surgical intervention, rehabilitation and sustained community engagement, Nigeria can significantly reduce the burden of Noma and restore dignity to affected individuals.

In his remarks, the President of the Nigerian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (NAOMS), Prof. Olalekan Micah Gbotolorun, charged members of the association to strengthen capacity against Noma, which he said spreads rapidly and is very devastating.

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He stated that Noma is preventable and implored health providers from primary to tertiary levels to detect Noma early for possible treatment, while enjoining them to intensify advocacy on the causes and prevention of the disease.

On his part, the Commissioner of Health, Sokoto State, Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar, thanked the association for giving Sokoto the hosting right,

Represented by Dr. Adamu Abubakar, Director of Medical Services in the state, Faruk said Sokoto State has done enough and equipped the Noma hospital to render effective service delivery.

He urged participants to be attentive and focused to enable them benefit from the programme, as the highlight of the event was the presentation of a lecture by Dr. Henry Leonhardt, Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon from Dresden University Clinic, Germany.