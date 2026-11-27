Promises to implement recommendations speedily

Niger State Governor Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago has received the report of the committee he set up to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of 37 illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC in Minna two months ago.

The Governor after receiving the report promised to implement the recommendations of the panel Speedily.

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He expressed the gratitude of the government, that of the bereaved families, the Miners Association, and the NSCDC, to the commission noting that the report will serve as a vital guide for all stakeholders.

Governor Bago also acknowledged the rigorous and effective work carried out by the panel and promised to forward a copy of the report to the presidency for what he called "reference"

Justice Muhammad Mohamed, chairman of the committee, thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve before disclosing that the Commission received nine memoranda, conducted public hearings, and inspected two mining sites, two NSCDC offices, and the General Hospital in Minna.

Justice Mohammed stated that the facts gathered during the hearings formed the bedrock of the Commission's findings and recommendations, adding that the report is compiled into three volumes for ease of reference.

Volume One, he said, is: "Findings, observations, and recommendations. Volume Two contained Record of proceedings, and Volume Three covered all the exhibits tendered before the Commission.

He did not elaborate on the recommendations of the Commission.