The President announced these on Thursday during a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony held in honour of the 25 victims of the crash.

President Bola Tinubu has approved three-bedroom flats in Abuja and N100 million each for the families of military personnel who died in the 5 October Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft crash.

The President announced these on Thursday during a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony held in honour of the 25 victims of the crash.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the crash involved a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft, NAF 931, which went down near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State, while on a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos.

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The aircraft had 25 people on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers, all of whom died in the accident.

Following the crash, the Nigerian Air Force constituted a 12-member Aircraft Accident Investigation Board to establish the circumstances and causes of the incident and recommend measures to prevent a recurrent.

Recovery efforts at the crash site have yielded the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), which was confirmed intact by technical teams from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), while part of the flight data recorder (FDR) has also been retrieved, according to NAG.

The Air Force said additional aircraft wreckage, engine components and human remains were recovered, with identification procedures ongoing.

However, recovery operations remained underway in the difficult swamp terrain as teams worked to retrieve outstanding aircraft components for technical examination and to support the investigation into the crash.

The promises

Mr Tinubu said the houses, located in the Renewed Hope Housing Project in Abuja, would be allocated to the immediate families of the deceased military personnel and civilians who were aboard the aircraft.

Mr Tinubu described the housing allocation as a demonstration of the nation's appreciation for the sacrifices of the fallen personnel.

"As a tangible expression of the nation's gratitude, I approve the allocation of three-bedroom flats in the Renewed Hope Housing Project in Abuja to the families of each of the military personnel who lost their lives in this accident," he said.

"No home can ever replace the one you have lost, but they gave their lives for Nigeria, and Nigeria will give their family a home," Mr Tinubu added.

The President added that the gesture would also be extended to the immediate families of the civilians on board the aircraft.

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He further disclosed that the government had approved N100m for each of the families of the 19 military personnel who died in the crash.

"In addition to the flats, these officers would receive from this government N100m each, " He said.

Mr Tinubu assured the bereaved families that the government would remain committed to supporting them beyond the memorial ceremony.

"Long after the wreaths have faded, our commitment to these families must remain evergreen," he said.

The President also assured Nigerians that the October 5 aircraft crash would be thoroughly investigated, promising that the findings would inform improvements in military and civilian aviation safety.

"I assure the grieving nation that this accident will be thoroughly investigated. We will seek answers. We will learn the lessons. We will strengthen our military and civilian aviation safety standards. Our operational procedures and our institutional accountability will be strengthened.

"We owe them the truth, and we will honour that debt," he said.

Mr Tinubu further reaffirmed his administration's commitment to improving the welfare, safety and operational capacity of the Armed Forces through modernisation, training and better equipment.

"A nation that asks its sons and daughters to fly into danger must give them the best wings it can build," he added.

He urged the bereaved families to remember the deceased for their service and contributions to the country, assuring them that their sacrifices would remain in the nation's memory.