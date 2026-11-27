The adoption of the policy was among the resolutions contained in the draft communique of the 67th National Council on Health, held last week in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The federal government has adopted the National Electronic Pharmacy Policy to strengthen the regulation of pharmaceutical services, curb self-medication and address the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, disclosed this on Thursday at the 10th Annual Health Conference of the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists (ANHeJ) in Abuja.

The adoption of the policy was among the resolutions contained in the draft communique of the 67th National Council on Health, held last week in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

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Mrs Kachollom said the policy requires that prescriptions be issued only by duly licensed and authorised professionals to promote the responsible use of medicines.

She warned that the misuse of antibiotics could undermine the treatment of common infections and make routine medical procedures increasingly dangerous.

"AMR is a silent pandemic: when antibiotics fail, routine infections, surgery and childbirth all become more dangerous," she said.

"Global commitments will mean little unless Nigerians stop self-medicating and finish the courses they are prescribed, which is why our new e-pharmacy policy insists that, duly licensed and authorised professionals only issue prescriptions."

Regulating online pharmaceutical services

The adoption of the policy follows earlier efforts by the government to regulate the growing digital pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria.

In April, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, launched the Electronic Pharmacy Regulations 2026, developed by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN).

The regulations cover the licensing of online pharmacy operators, management of electronic prescriptions, medicine quality assurance, protection of patients' personal information and regulatory compliance.

According to the PCN, the regulations also provide for the establishment of the National Electronic Pharmacy Platform to facilitate and monitor electronic pharmaceutical transactions across the country.

The regulations build on the National Electronic Pharmacy Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan, which was launched in December 2025.

Nigeria's antimicrobial resistance burden

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to medicines designed to treat them, making infections more difficult to treat and increasing the risk of severe illness and death.

The misuse and overuse of antimicrobial medicines, including antibiotics, are major drivers of drug resistance.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported that antimicrobial resistance was directly responsible for an estimated 50,500 deaths in Nigeria and was associated with approximately 227,000 deaths in 2021.

Nigeria's first National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance covered 2017 to 2022. The plan sought to reduce, prevent and slow the emergence of resistant organisms through awareness, surveillance, infection prevention and control, responsible antimicrobial use, and research.

An assessment of its implementation found that only 44 per cent of the plan's activities had been completed, highlighting gaps in coordination, funding and implementation across sectors.

The country subsequently launched its second One Health National Action Plan on AMR, covering 2024 to 2028, to strengthen surveillance, infection prevention and control, public awareness and responsible antimicrobial use.

Nigeria to host global AMR conference

Mrs Kachollom also announced that Nigeria would host the Fifth Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance from 6 to 8 December in Abuja.

The conference, the first to be held on African soil, is expected to bring together health ministers from more than 100 countries to adopt the Abuja Compact.

The permanent secretary urged journalists to give sustained attention to antimicrobial resistance beyond the conference and promote responsible medicine use among Nigerians.

She also called for evidence-based health reporting, warning that misinformation could discourage people from seeking appropriate healthcare services.

Strengthening public awareness and accountability

Also speaking at the conference, the Programme Manager and Oncology Lead at the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), Victoria Igbinomwanhia, identified misinformation, inadequate access to quality healthcare and emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases among the challenges facing Nigeria's health sector.

She said addressing these challenges required not only the efforts of healthcare professionals and policymakers but also an informed population supported by a credible and responsible media.

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"Through accurate reporting, investigative journalism, evidence-based communication and compelling human-interest stories, you help bridge the gap between scientific knowledge, public understanding and policy action," she said.

Ms Igbinomwanhia expressed the institute's willingness to strengthen its partnership with ANHeJ to promote evidence-based health communication, combat misinformation and ensure that critical public health messages reach vulnerable populations.

Earlier, the President of ANHeJ, Joseph Kadiri, said health journalists had a responsibility to scrutinise government policies, track public investments and hold institutions accountable for their commitments.

"We are responsible for asking difficult questions, examining narratives to ensure that they are evidence-backed, tracking public investments, amplifying the voices of vulnerable populations and bringing critical health issues to the attention of policymakers and the public," he said.

Mr Kadiri noted that the success of health sector reforms should be measured by improved access to quality healthcare, affordable medicines, reductions in maternal and child deaths and stronger health institutions.