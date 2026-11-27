Rwanda is set to receive $15 million from the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity to equip 170 health facilities with essential medicines, equipment and technologies aimed at improving maternal and newborn care.

The funding is part of a $135 million investment announced by the foundation on November 26 during the International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

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The investment will cover nine African countries: Rwanda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Mozambique.

In Rwanda, the funding will support district and teaching hospitals, with a further $40 million expected to be mobilised through government and donor contributions.

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The investment will provide equipment to improve childbirth safety and newborn care, including tools to help health workers manage bleeding after childbirth, incubators and respiratory support for premature and sick babies.

Health minister Dr Sabin Nsanzimana said the partnership would build on the country's existing efforts to improve maternal and child health.

"Over the past two decades, Rwanda has transformed maternal and child health, bringing quality care within reach of more families," he said.

"Sustaining these gains depends not only on skilled professionals and health facilities, but on a reliable supply of the medicines, equipment, and technologies they need to deliver care."

The foundation said its overall $135 million commitment is expected to attract more than $550 million in additional financing from partner governments and donors.

Each participating government will contribute at least an equivalent amount towards the investment.

Across Africa, shortages of essential medicines and diagnostic equipment remain a challenge for health facilities. The foundation cited figures showing that only 35 per cent of essential medicines are available in public health facilities, while less than a third of facilities have the equipment needed to conduct basic diagnostic tests.