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Madlanga Commission Hears Fresh Drug Allegations Against Naicker

The Madlanga Commission has heard allegations that Durban businessman Clive Naicker used his towing, panel-beating and taxi businesses to facilitate drug distribution and launder proceeds, reports SABC News. Witness T alleged that Naicker transported drugs using tow trucks to avoid police detection. He was involved in distributing hunga capsules and manufacturing crack cocaine. Naicker has denied any involvement in drug trafficking.

Joburg Council Meets to Elect New Mayor

Johannesburg City Council is set to elect a new executive mayor following the conclusion of coalition negotiations between the African National Congress (ANC), ActionSA and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), reports EWN. Herman Mashaba is expected to be nominated for the position, while the ANC’s Mziyanda Mketsu is tipped to become Ekurhuleni mayor. The agreement follows Nasiphi Moya’s re-election as Tshwane mayor, with EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe appointed as her deputy. The Democratic Alliance (DA), despite securing the most votes in Gauteng’s metros, is expected to remain in opposition.

Meyiwa Murder Trial Resumes

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to resume at the High Court in Pretoria, reports SABC News. This is after defence witness and former police officer Malesela Teffo concluded his evidence-in-chief. Teffo, who was stationed at Tembisa Police Station in 2014, was questioned by prosecutor Ronnie Sibanda about his knowledge of events surrounding Meyiwa’s murder on October 26 that year. Teffo acknowledged that he had no personal knowledge of what happened at the police station. Five men are standing trial for the murder.

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