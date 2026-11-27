The decision came exactly one year after the military took power on November 26, 2025. The junta said the conditions were insufficient to hold presidential elections for now

The ruling junta in the West African nation of Guinea-Bissau announced Thursday that it is postponing elections by two years until November 26, 2028.

What do we know so far?

The decision came on the 1-year anniversary of the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau on November 26, 2025. The country is currently led by military general Horta Inta-a, who serves as transitional president.

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Inta-a said in a statement that there was "an insufficiency of the technical, material and financial conditions" to hold the election.

"It is essential to guarantee effective conditions for preparing and holding elections in accordance with the principles of legality, democratic participation, equal opportunity, transparency and electoral integrity," he said.

The military coup in Guinea-Bissau came three days after a general election last year, with the military deposing incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. Both Embalo and opposition candidate Fernando Dias da Costa claimed victory in the election, with the military arresting Embalo one day prior to the results being released.

What's the political and human rights situation in Guinea-Bissau?

West African bloc ECOWAS has urged Guinea-Bissau to transition back to civilian rule.

Guinea-Bissau is a small tropical Portuguese-speaking nation on the West African coast which has seen multiple coups in its history. The country faces a high level of corruption and is also a key point for cocaine trafficking to Europe.

According to Washington DC-based think tank Freedom House, Guinea-Bissau is only "partly free" due to military interference in elections.

Reporters without Borders ranksGuinea-Bissau 100 out of 180 countries on its press freedom index, saying the "sharp deterioration of security for media professionals, combined with political and economic pressure, has severely tested the practice of journalism in recent years."