Mosi-Oa-Tunya Cricket Ground in Victoria Falls hosted its first match on Thursday.

The newly constructed venue hosted a domestic fixture between Tuskers and Southern Rocks as Zimbabwe steps up preparations for the 2027 Cricket World Cup, which it will co-host with South Africa and Namibia.

Construction of the Mosi-Oa-Tunya Cricket Ground began last year, with the facility expected to be one of three venues Zimbabwe will provide for the global event, alongside Harare Sports Club and Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukhuhlani described the first match as a significant milestone, saying the venue had met its November target for hosting a fixture to test the facility.

"This is a big milestone for Zimbabwe Cricket, to have this domestic match being played here.

"First we were able to meet our November timeline of hosting our first match to test the facility," said Mukhuhlani.

"As you can see there is a huge progress and we believe that by end of year we would have managed to do a lot.

"Then come January next year we will complete by installing furniture and other things," he added.

The ground is expected to support local cricket development while strengthening Victoria Falls' potential to host more international and domestic cricket events in the future.