Nairobi — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Nairobi on Thursday evening ahead of high-level talks with President William Ruto aimed at expanding trade and investment ties between the two countries under a newly upgraded diplomatic framework.

Mnangagwa is in Kenya for a two-day State Visit during which the two leaders will co-chair the inaugural Zimbabwe-Kenya Bi-National Commission (BNC), marking a shift in bilateral relations from the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) to a presidential-level engagement framework.

The commission is expected to provide a platform for the two countries to strengthen economic cooperation, review existing bilateral commitments and identify new investment opportunities across key sectors.

In a statement following his arrival, Mnangagwa said the elevation of the diplomatic framework reflected the growing strength of relations between Nairobi and Harare.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I have arrived safely in Nairobi, Kenya, to co-chair the inaugural Zimbabwe-Kenya Bi-National Commission (BNC) alongside my dear brother and counterpart, President William Ruto," he said.

"Elevating our diplomatic framework from a Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation to a Bi-National Commission is a testament to the growing strength of our bilateral ties."

The Zimbabwean leader said the discussions would focus on unlocking opportunities in trade and investment while deepening cooperation in agriculture, health, education, tourism, transport and defence.

He expressed optimism that the engagement would deliver tangible socio-economic benefits to citizens of both countries.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi received Mnangagwa at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, describing the visit as a reaffirmation of the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

"His visit reaffirms our longstanding friendship and shared commitment to economic prosperity, regional integration and mutual development," Mudavadi said.

He added that Kenya looked forward to the inaugural BNC under the leadership of President Ruto as part of efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership.

The presidential engagement follows preparatory meetings between senior government officials and foreign affairs ministers from the two countries, who have been reviewing existing cooperation agreements and identifying areas requiring further collaboration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Zimbabwe Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The two countries are also seeking to address barriers to trade and expand private sector participation, with bilateral trade standing at 57.6 million US dollars in 2025.

Kenya has set a target of increasing annual trade with Zimbabwe to 70 million US dollars by 2026, with improved trade logistics and stronger business partnerships identified as key priorities.

The visit builds on President Ruto's State Visit to Zimbabwe in April 2024, during which the two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation.

The BNC is expected to provide a structured mechanism for monitoring implementation of commitments and ensuring that the longstanding diplomatic relationship translates into practical economic and development outcomes for both countries.