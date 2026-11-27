Morogoro — PRIME Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has urged Tanzanian editors to work with the government in educating the public and building a positive perception of the importance of partnering with the private sector.

"We still have a major task of building the right perception of the private sector. Some people still believe that when something is done by the public sector, it is considered patriotic, but when undertaken by the private sector, it immediately raises suspicion, as though there is fraud or theft," he said.

He added: "This perception exists within the government, the private sector itself and even the media. We need to change it. We cannot build our economy under the current circumstances without a strong private sector."

The Prime Minister made the call today, November 26, 2026, when officially opening the ninth Annual General Meeting of the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF), which began at Morena Hotel in Morogoro Region. He emphasised that the media had an important role to play in educating the public on the matter.

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Commenting on the meeting's theme, "Journalism as a Tool for Building National Unity and Youth Economic Empowerment through Vision 2050," Dr Nchemba said it was relevant and timely, as it addressed key national priorities, including professional journalism, national unity, youth economic empowerment and the implementation of Vision 2050.

He said the private sector was critical to achieving the objectives of the National Development Vision 2050, particularly in production, investment and job creation.

"Wherever there are activities that the private sector can perform effectively, we should create a conducive environment for its participation," he said.

Dr Nchemba noted that between 1.5 million and two million graduates at different levels enter the labour market annually, adding that the government could not absorb all of them into public service.

"In the past, the number of graduates was relatively small, allowing the government to employ almost all of them. The situation is different today," he said.

Emphasising the sector's contribution, the Prime Minister said Tanzania needed a strong private sector capable of creating jobs, increasing production and contributing to government revenue.

He also stressed the importance of developing capable local contractors who could undertake major projects to ensure that funds invested in such projects continued circulating within the domestic economy.

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Dr Nchemba urged editors to use their media platforms to promote national unity, fight corruption and encourage accountability in society.

Earlier, TEF Chairman Dr Deodatus Balile said a country with strong media institutions could reduce the costs of law enforcement, tax collection and fighting corruption while accelerating development.

"When citizens are properly educated about their responsibility to pay taxes, they do not need to be forced to do so all the time. When media outlets publish investigative reports, they can help save billions of shillings that would otherwise be lost through mismanagement and misuse of public funds," he said.

He added that accurate reporting could also help prevent conflicts before they caused serious damage to people's lives and national resources.

Dr Balile said the forum believed that investing in the media was an investment in good governance, peace and Tanzania's development.

He further announced that TEF was planning to introduce a mentorship programme for young journalists, involving experienced and retired editors.

"We want to build a generation of journalists capable of distinguishing verified news from information circulating on social media," he said.

Dr Balile acknowledged the contribution of social media platforms to the rapid dissemination of information but cautioned that, without responsible use of technology, they could be exploited to fuel hatred and divisions instead of promoting national unity.

He emphasised the need for stronger collaboration among newspapers, radio stations, television broadcasters and social media platforms in producing and disseminating quality journalism.