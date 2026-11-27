Health Minister Madalitso Baloyi is facing a growing revolt from health workers, who say she has turned her back on repeated pleas for talks over the crumbling state of the country's health sector.

Nurses and midwives say they have been frozen out.

Shouts Simeza, president of the National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives in Malawi (Nonm), said several efforts to secure a meeting with Baloyi and Secretary for Health Dan Namarika had failed.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We have never had an audience with the minister. When we write to them or book an appointment through the Secretary for Health, we are told that his feedback is always that 'awawa ayi' [ignore them]," he said.

The Human Resources for Health Coalition (HRHC) says its petitions to both the minister and President Peter Mutharika have gone unanswered.

Chairperson Solomon Chomba said the group now plans a sit-in after the festive season, because every attempt to open dialogue has failed.

The Medical Doctors Union of Malawi, led by president Henry Makowa, has declared solidarity with the nurses and midwives. It hopes the government will heed their advice and address their grievances.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has also stepped in. Executive secretary Habiba Osman said the commission would conduct a thorough review of the issues and consult the ministry to establish the facts and the right response, given how serious the situation is.

The country's health system is struggling with staff shortages, a lack of essential medicines and supplies, and power cuts.

In some cases, the associations say, these have led to patient deaths because of fuel shortages for referrals.

Baloyi, Namarika and ministry spokesperson Benedicto Mbewe have not commented.