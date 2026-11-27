The family of a Malawian driver who vanished from Blantyre has been left reeling after learning he was killed while fighting for Russia against Ukraine.

Gift Tembo left Malawi in September 2026 after losing his job as a driver with a non-governmental organisation, a post that had been funded by the United States Agency for International Development.

The agency withdrew its support for the project he was working on, and he was left without work.

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His sister, Thandiwe Tembo, said the family was shocked to learn of his death on November 24 from a friend.

She said Gift had grown up running away from soldiers and had refused to join the Malawi Defence Force, which made his fate hard to comprehend.

"How come he went there to be a soldier? This is a person who refused to join the military," she said. "It is strange to hear that he was in Russia fighting for Russia. It is so concerning and heartbreaking."

Thandiwe said the two had travelled together in August from their home district of Rumphi to Blantyre. Gift told her they would miss him, but did not say where he was going.

Later, he told her he was heading to Tanzania to import a vehicle, only for her to learn that he was in Russia on November 11, when he texted her from a Russian mobile number.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Principal Secretary Chimango Chirwa said the ministry had yet to receive an official report.

Ukraine has accused Russia of luring Africans with fake job offers, with some 1,700 recruited in an effort to keep the conflict going into its fifth year, according to Al Jazeera.

Amnesty International has said Russia recruited thousands of foreign nationals from low-income countries in September this year. Russia denies illegally recruiting African citizens to fight in its armed forces.