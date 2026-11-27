Local Government Minister Ben Phiri has told a national conference that Malawi's economic troubles were decades in the making, and that everyone must share the blame.

Speaking at the fifth National Conference on Public Debt, Taxation and Climate Finance in Lilongwe, Phiri said: "All of us must be ashamed. The road to where we are today did not start yesterday. The road to where we started a long time ago, and most of us share the blame."

He said the government was ready to take tough decisions to restore economic stability, and that growth would require careful planning, discipline and sacrifice.

He also called for more domestic production, industrialisation, value addition and exports to tackle the country's chronic forex shortages.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The minister's message was echoed by Economics Association of Malawi (Ecama) president Bertha Chikadza, who delivered the keynote address.

She said public debt stood at K23.9 trillion as of December 2025, equal to 90.9 per cent of gross domestic product.

Chikadza warned that debt servicing was squeezing the state's ability to fund basic services. For every K100 the government collects in domestic revenue, she said, only K21 is left for other spending after interest payments, salaries, pensions and other statutory obligations.

External debt payments, she added, compete directly with fuel, fertiliser and medicine purchases, because Malawi needs forex to buy them.

She called for restructuring of domestic and external debt, a broader tax base, tighter action on revenue leakages and greater transparency in public borrowing.

Phiri's words came against a backdrop of anger from the Malawi Economic Justice Network. Its chairperson, Bishop Martin Mtumbuka, told the same conference that the country was "on fire" and that ordinary citizens were being pushed into poverty.

He asked who had benefited from the growing public debt and whether borrowing was building productive infrastructure or "for consumption that leaves our children with nothing but a bill".

Mtumbuka urged the government to put ambulances first when distributing scarce fuel and to protect vulnerable households from the effects of economic recovery measures.

"Debt is not free money. It is our children's money spent in advance," he said.

The two-day conference, organised by Mejn with Norwegian Church Aid, Danish Church Aid and other partners, aims to develop local solutions to Malawi's debt crisis while promoting fiscal accountability, tax justice and sustainable development.