Spot checks show parallel market gap widening, with vendors buying at K4,500 to K4,700 and selling at K5,000

The gap between the official exchange rate and the parallel market has widened further, with the kwacha reaching K5,000 to the US dollar on the black market.

The official rate remains pegged at K1,751 at authorised dealer banks, forex bureaux and other official institutions.

Spot checksin major cities found that black market vendors are buying dollars at between K4,500 and K4,700 and selling them at K5,000.

One forex dealer said he had bought $3,000 from Tanzanian merchandise sellers at K4,550 each on Wednesday this week.

"Those who want dollars from me should be ready to part ways with K5,000 per dollar."

He defended the price as market-driven.