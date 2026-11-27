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From 1 December, the first 6kl of water a metered Johannesburg household uses will cost R7.80 per kl. Until now it was free.

Under level 2 water restrictions, Johannesburg Water (JW) has introduced a stepped tariff: the price households pay per kilolitre (1,000 litres) rises with their monthly consumption.

Consumption above 6kl is charged at progressively higher rates. For usage above 50kl a month, it will cost R165.41 per kl.

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JW spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala told GroundUp that registered indigent households would continue to receive their approved Free Basic Water relief under the City's indigent policy.

The City of Johannesburg is aiming to save 200-million litres of water a day.

The metro imposed blanket level 2 water restrictions from 21 November to "restore reservoir levels and improve the reliability of water supply across the city".

Municipal drinking water may not be used for irrigation, hosing down hard surfaces or dampening building sand.

Failure to comply with a restriction notice is a criminal offence, said Shabalala. Those convicted face a fine of up to R120,000, or imprisonment of up to 36 months if they fail to pay.

The measures followed warnings from bulk water supplier Rand Water (RW) that Johannesburg had exceeded its water-use target every month this year, and that RW was pumping at full capacity.

According to RW's latest figures, Johannesburg averaged 1,724 megalitres a day in September, 368 megalitres above its daily allocation. After repeated calls to reduce consumption failed, RW said it would begin restricting bulk water supplies to those exceeding their allocations.

A network filled with challenges

In its recent investigation into water and sanitation in Gauteng, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) found that Johannesburg's problem is not the availability of raw water but the systems that move, store and distribute it.

The SAHRC attributed the crisis to "ageing infrastructure, high demand, water losses, inadequate bulk infrastructure" and the growth of settlements.

About 45% of Johannesburg's water went unbilled in 2024/25, worth R2.8-billion. R2-billion of this was lost to leaks. JW's entire capital budget for that year was R1.2-billion.

Johannesburg's stretched network gives way when any link weakens. Water expert Richard Holden explained that the city's water must be pumped in several stages at high pressure: by RW from the Vaal system, then to JW-operated reservoirs and towers.

This makes the system vulnerable to power failures, pump breakdowns and leaking reservoirs and pipes. If storage facilities cannot fill properly, or are bypassed because of these problems, they cannot meet peak household demand. Pressure drops and areas lose supply, particularly those higher up, as has happened in the high-lying Commando system.

According to watersearch, an independent tracker of JW status reports, 68 of the 97 reservoirs, towers and pump stations that JW actively reports on were listed as short of water (poor pressure to no water, or critically low) at least once between 28 August and 25 November.

To let systems recover, rationing supply through restricting outflow from reservoirs, towers and pump stations has become routine in the city. The result is low pressure or no water, especially on higher ground. The high-lying Hursthill reservoirs, which also leak, were reported short of water on 106 of 238 reported days.

Holden described the crisis as a "perfect storm".

"You've got leaking pipes, leaking reservoirs, people not paying for water so they don't care about their consumption, and people who are paying for water who don't fix leaks on their property and fill their pools ... each bit adds up," he said.

Former mayco member for environment and infrastructure Jack Sekwaila told GroundUp that one reason sufficient upgrades have not happened is financial constraints at the entity.

He said revenue was swept daily into a central City account and not enough was returned, leaving JW short of money to replace ageing infrastructure.

The Auditor-General found the City spent 0.3% of asset value on repairs and maintenance, against a Treasury minimum of 8%. Most of this was reactive maintenance: clamping an old burst pipe rather than replacing or upgrading it.

A 70/30 ring-fence, letting JW keep 70% for repairs and capital projects, began in August (later than the announced 1 July date), said Sekwaila.

He said there was a maintenance backlog for over 12,000km of pipeline and 21 badly leaking reservoirs.

Civil society reacts

WaterCAN director Dr Ferrial Adam said Joburgers "are frustrated, particularly those who have endured prolonged outages and unreliable supply".

She said municipalities "cannot simply shift the responsibility onto consumers to use less water while failing to address the problems within their respective systems".

"Municipalities cannot ask residents to change their behaviour without demonstrating that they are changing their own ... [They] must fix leaks, maintain infrastructure, enforce bylaws, monitor their own consumption and ensure that public money is spent properly," said Adam.

Free basic water for indigent households "must be non-negotiable", said WaterCAN. It warned that "raising tariffs alone is not enforcement" because wealthy users "can simply continue consuming", and it urged officials to monitor large commercial users first.

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In a letter to JW, the Water Crisis Committee (WCC) warned that planned supply cuts in deemed-consumption areas would reduce water "below the basic minimum levels for the many households where many users are already consuming only basic minimum quantities".

The WCC called this approach "unjust". It demanded "equitable sequencing" that begins in high-consumption affluent suburbs, along with "substantially harsher financial and legal penalties" and flow restrictors for severe abusers.

Holden sees the restrictions as necessary, much like those that helped Cape Town avoid "day zero".

He predicts residents will pay "no attention to it whatsoever until they start receiving their bills", as public appeals alone rarely alter habits.

The restrictions and new tariffs may provide "temporary respite" by curbing overall demand and preventing catastrophic supply outages, said Holden. But he stressed that restrictions "will not solve the problem of replacing leaking pipes and fixing reservoirs".

True long-term security, he said, requires enforcing payment for water consumption across the board. That way JW can generate the revenue needed to fund extensive, citywide infrastructure replacement, not just temporary fixes.

At the time of publication, JW had not responded to questions about regulating private borehole use or the number of outstanding leak reports. Comment will be added when received.