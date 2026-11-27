Kisumu — Embattled Kisumu County Assembly Speaker Elisha Oraro has dismissed claims that he was impeached, insisting he remains the legitimate holder of the office despite a chaotic sitting in which a section of MCAs installed Moses Ochele as acting Speaker.

Speaking to journalists in Kisumu on Thursday, Oraro said the process to remove him had not followed the Assembly's Standing Orders, describing the events as a politically motivated attempt to overthrow his leadership.

He maintained that the Assembly had only received a notice of intention to remove him, which was yet to undergo the required procedural stages before a substantive motion could be debated and determined.

"What happened in the Assembly does not amount to impeachment. There was no motion, no supplementary Order Paper, no Hansard and no vote," Oraro said.

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He explained that after receiving the notice from the Clerk, he communicated to members that the document first required verification to establish whether it had met the stipulated threshold before being forwarded to him.

The matter would then be referred to the House Business Committee, which would determine when the motion could be scheduled for debate.

Oraro said he would also be given an opportunity to defend himself before members voted on the proposed removal.

He argued that the process required the support of 75 per cent of the Assembly's 47 members, translating to at least 36 votes.

The Speaker accused some MCAs of deliberately causing disorder after he rejected demands to introduce a supplementary Order Paper containing the proposed impeachment motion.

He said consultations with the table clerks had confirmed that no supplementary Order Paper had been issued, despite repeated demands from some members.

The disagreement escalated into chaos, with a section of MCAs storming the Speaker's table and confronting colleagues opposed to the removal bid.

The confrontation degenerated into physical exchanges, with lawmakers trading blows and kicks as Assembly security personnel struggled to restore order.

Police officers were called in to reinforce security, but tensions remained high, forcing Oraro to leave the chambers under police protection.

The chaos followed a dispute over the day's Order Paper, with some members pushing for the removal motion to be introduced while Oraro maintained that the required procedures had not been followed.

After Oraro adjourned the House indefinitely, a section of MCAs proceeded with a parallel sitting and installed East Kano Wawidhi MCA Moses Ochele as acting Speaker.

Ochele subsequently presided over proceedings in which members pushed ahead with the removal process.

The motion was tabled by Muhoroni Koru MCA Vincent K'Omudho, who outlined several allegations against Oraro, including mismanagement of Assembly affairs, lack of accountability, failure to address the welfare of MCAs and staff, and gross misconduct.

The MCAs also accused him of ineffective leadership and questioned the management of funds allocated to the Assembly.

However, Oraro dismissed the proceedings conducted after his adjournment of the House, describing Ochele's installation as unconstitutional and legally inconsequential.

He said he had deliberately remained composed during the confrontation, hoping members would resolve their differences through dialogue.

"I personally remained composed and gave members time to resolve their issues because this was the first time we were experiencing such a situation in the Assembly," he said.

The Speaker also suggested that his political ambitions could have contributed to the hostility he was facing, although he cautioned against drawing premature conclusions.

Oraro disclosed that he was eyeing the Kisumu West parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election and had been supporting the constituency's current MP, Rosa Buyu, whom he said was interested in contesting the governorship.

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He claimed some MCAs had previously accused him of mobilising members to support the political camp associated with Buyu.

However, he said he was not prepared to directly link the political disagreements to the attempt to remove him.

"I have received threats from some members who claim that I have managed to whip almost the entire Assembly to the camp of the current Kisumu West MP," he said.

The leadership crisis has revived memories of the turbulent circumstances surrounding Oraro's own rise to the Speakership following the removal of his predecessor, Onyango Oloo, in 2019.

Oraro expressed hope that political tensions would eventually ease, allowing MCAs to resume normal legislative business.

He maintained that any attempt to remove him must strictly adhere to the law and the Assembly's Standing Orders, warning that he would challenge the rival leadership arrangements in court if necessary.

"I am still the substantive Speaker of the Kisumu County Assembly, and anybody purporting to be the Speaker is null and void," he declared.