Egypt Arrests Motorist Over Cairo Tanker Crash That Killed 31

Egyptian authorities arrested a motorist accused of causing a tanker crash and massive fire that killed 31 people and injured 21 others on a Cairo highway. Prosecutors said that the suspect confessed to driving at 110km/h and hitting the fuel tanker while changing lanes. This caused it to overturn and burst into flames. The crash happened in the Warraq neighbourhood. Several victims were admitted to hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. Authorities said emergency teams reopened the highway hours after clearing the wreckage. The government also pledged financial support to victims' families. State-run celebrations have been cancelled following the tragedy.

Africa Set for Cheaper HIV Prevention Injection

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Uganda is set to receive its first supplies of generic lenacapavir, a twice-yearly HIV prevention injection that is nearly 100% effective and could cost just $40 per person annually. The first global shipment arrived in Zambia. Uganda is expected to receive supplies in the coming days. The cheaper version is expected to expand access to HIV prevention across Africa, where nearly two-thirds of people living with HIV globally are based. Zimbabwe is set to receive supplies early next year, with several other countries also set to follow. The Global Fund aims to reach at least three million people by the end of 2028, with the drug eventually expected to be available in 120 low- and middle-income countries. Health experts said that the injection could offer an important alternative to daily prevention pills, particularly for young women who face barriers linked to stigma and adherence.

DR Congo Summons Uganda's Top Diplomat Over Military Chief's Rebel Remarks

The Democratic Republic of Congo has summoned Uganda's top diplomat over social media posts by Ugandan military chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who appeared to support a rebel takeover of the mineral-rich Walikale territory in eastern DR Congo. Kinshasa described the remarks as serious and damaging to diplomatic relations and demanded clarification from Kampala. Kainerugaba defended Uganda's military presence in eastern Congo, saying it was driven by security concerns, and accused an armed group of targeting members of the Bahima community. The diplomatic dispute comes despite joint military operations by the two countries against the Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces since 2021. Kainerugaba, who is also President Yoweri Museveni's son, has previously sparked tensions with neighbouring countries through provocative social media posts.

Guinea-Bissau Delays Elections Until 2028

Guinea-Bissau's military government has postponed elections by two years, setting November 26, 2028, as the new date for a return to civilian rule. Transitional President General Horta Inta-a said there were not enough technical, material, and financial conditions to hold elections. The announcement comes a year after the military seized power following a disputed general election that led to the removal of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. Both Embalo and opposition candidate Fernando Dias da Costa had claimed victory before the military intervened and arrested the incumbent president. The decision comes despite calls from regional bloc ECOWAS for a return to democratic governance. Guinea-Bissau has experienced repeated coups and continues to face concerns over corruption, political instability and restrictions on press freedom.

Kenyan Preacher Mackenzie Convicted in Shakahola Terrorism Case

Kenyan preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie has been convicted on all five counts in the consolidated Shakahola terrorism case over teachings that encouraged followers to starve themselves to death. A court found him guilty of organised criminal activity, radicalisation and terrorism-related offences, alongside several co-accused, including his wife. The prosecution presented 96 witnesses and forensic evidence, including digital recordings, medical reports and DNA analysis, during the trial. Mackenzie's teachings through Good News International Ministries allegedly encouraged followers to fast to death in pursuit of religious, political and social change. The latest convictions come weeks after Mackenzie was sentenced to 200 years in prison over the deaths of 191 people in Shakahola Forest. He was also previously convicted of child cruelty and assault. Investigations and legal proceedings linked to the tragedy have continued.

Zimbabwe Plans $1.3bn Cargo Hub at Harare Airport to Boost Regional Trade

Zimbabwe is planning a $1.3 billion cargo infrastructure project at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to boost air freight capacity and strengthen regional trade. The development will include a dedicated cargo runway, 142 specialised warehouses, cold-chain facilities, an airport hotel and other commercial amenities. Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year through a public-private partnership between Transvaal Africa and Airports Company of Zimbabwe. The project has been allocated approximately 1,000 hectares at the airport and will be implemented in phases from 2027. Officials say the expansion could improve the movement of exports into international markets, particularly perishable agricultural products requiring specialised storage. However, its success will depend on attracting airlines, freight operators and sufficient cargo volumes while maintaining competitive handling costs.

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Nigeria's Tinubu Approves Housing and Funds for Families of Air Force Crash Victims

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has approved three-bedroom flats in Abuja and N100 million for the families of military personnel killed in an October 5 Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash. The aircraft went down near a naval base in Ondo State, killing all 25 people on board, including five crew members and 20 passengers. Tinubu said the housing support would also extend to families of civilians who died in the crash and pledged a thorough investigation to strengthen aviation safety. The aircraft was travelling from Benin City to Lagos on a routine mission when it crashed near Igbokoda. Recovery teams have retrieved the cockpit voice recorder and part of the flight data recorder, while operations continue in difficult swamp terrain. The President said the investigation would establish the cause of the accident and help improve military and civilian aviation safety standards.