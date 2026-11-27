President Tinubu promises to increase national food-storage capacity by 50 per cent by 2028 and reduce post-harvest losses by 2030, while retaining several agricultural commitments from his 2023 agenda.

President Bola Tinubu wants his next four years in office to focus not only on growing more food but also on preventing harvested produce from going to waste, improving storage and making food more affordable for Nigerian households.

In his 2027-2031 manifesto, Mr Tinubu promises to reduce post-harvest losses by 2030 and increase national storage capacity by 50 per cent by 2028.

The targets form part of his proposed second-term agenda, which places greater emphasis on the movement, preservation and affordability of food.

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The manifesto, titled From Reforms to Prosperity, was unveiled on 10 November in Abuja.

At the media presentation, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, presented an overview of the document, which outlines the President's proposed priorities for 2027 to 2031.

However, several of the agricultural commitments are not new. They build on promises Mr Tinubu made in his 2023 manifesto, including expanding irrigation, improving farmers' access to finance, establishing commodity boards, increasing grain reserves and constructing farm-to-market roads.

The new document, however, puts more measurable timelines around some of these priorities, particularly storage and post-harvest losses.

Mr Tinubu says he will "steady staple-food prices by building on the Guaranteed Minimum Price scheme and the strategic grain reserve, with published reserve levels and releases."

He also promises a monthly food-price tracker to help Nigerians monitor changes in the cost of essential food items.

The manifesto states that the president will "publish a monthly staple-food price tracker alongside headline inflation so that families and farmers can see what is changing."

It further commits to cutting "waste and cost between the farm and the table" through investments in storage, cold-chain facilities, farm-to-market roads and agro-processing.

These proposals reflect a problem that extends beyond the volume of food produced. Even when farmers record good harvests, inadequate storage, poor transportation and limited processing facilities can prevent produce from reaching consumers in good condition.

For farmers dealing in perishable crops, the absence of reliable storage and transportation can mean losing part of their harvest before it reaches the market. Such losses also affect the supply and prices of food available to consumers.

What changed from the 2023 promises?

In his 2023 manifesto, Mr Tinubu set a target of increasing the proportion of Nigeria's cultivated arable land from 35 per cent to 65 per cent within four years.

"However, only 35% of arable land in Nigeria is presently cultivated. Our target shall be to increase this number to 65% in four years," he stated in the 2023 manifesto.

He also proposed the Farm Nigeria project, which would focus on opening up uncultivated land, beginning with 11 river basins across the country.

The initiative was designed to encourage partnerships between small- and large-scale farmers, improve access to modern equipment and establish food-processing facilities close to farming locations.

The 2023 document also outlined plans for an Irrigate Nigeria Project, to be implemented through a public-private partnership, alongside small-scale irrigation and water-catchment systems.

Mr Tinubu promised to introduce commodity boards to establish minimum prices for strategic crops, expand strategic grain reserves and support the construction of fresh-produce storage facilities in major markets.

He also pledged to prioritise farm-to-market roads and freight networks, working with state and local governments to improve rural infrastructure.

For farmers, the 2023 plan included voluntary cooperatives through which they could pool resources to acquire or lease modern equipment, tools and fertiliser. It also proposed reforming the Bank of Agriculture to improve access to finance.

Most of these priorities reappear in the 2027 manifesto. However, the new document does not restate the earlier target of raising cultivated arable land to 65 per cent within four years. It also provides no updated figure for the proportion of arable land currently under cultivation.

Instead, it places greater emphasis on storage capacity and reducing post-harvest losses, with deadlines attached to both commitments.

The 2027 manifesto lists 25,000 tonnes of storage capacity as added and targets a 50 per cent increase by 2028. It also promises to halve post-harvest losses by 2030.

However, the document does not provide a baseline for measuring current post-harvest losses or explain the storage capacity against which the proposed 50 per cent increase will be calculated.

These details will matter in assessing progress towards the targets.

What Tinubu says his government has done

The manifesto also presents figures to support the administration's claim that it has made progress in agricultural production, mechanisation, irrigation and farmer support.

It states that 622,818 farmers received subsidised inputs through the NAGS-Agro Pocket programme, with estimated food output of ₦2.31 trillion across seasons. It also reports distributing more than six million bags of fertiliser.

On irrigation, the document says 154,000 hectares of irrigable farmland have been developed, while irrigation and other interventions supported more than 1.65 million farmers.

It further reports that 2,000 tractors were launched in 2025, with 737 deployed alongside 586 mechanisation implements.

Other figures include adding 25,000 metric tonnes of national storage capacity, distributing 21.2 million livestock vaccine doses, and providing wheat seeds to 107,429 farmers across 15 states.

The manifesto also says the government distributed 13,264.6 metric tonnes of rice from strategic reserves to 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory. It adds that a ₦200 billion Guaranteed Minimum Price scheme was launched.

These are figures presented by the administration in its manifesto and, by their inclusion in the document, have not been independently verified.

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Beyond production

Mr Tinubu's 2027 proposals also connect agricultural development to food safety, processing and export earnings.

He promises to strengthen food-safety standards, including Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and ISO 22000, across processing, markets and export chains, working with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

The manifesto also identifies agro-processing and food manufacturing as priority industries, with an emphasis on developing local value chains.

Its measurement table sets a target of at least 30 per cent value addition annually in processed agricultural exports, against a reported existing figure of US$209 million in 2025.

The proposals suggest that the administration wants agricultural output to support local industries and generate more value before products reach export markets.

However, the success of the food-security agenda will depend on whether farmers can access the promised infrastructure and support, and whether improvements in storage, transportation and processing translate into lower costs for consumers.

Mr Tinubu's 2023 manifesto placed considerable emphasis on expanding cultivated land and increasing production. His 2027 plan retains several of those commitments but gives more prominence to what happens after crops leave the farm.

With the earlier land-cultivation target absent from the new document, attention will also turn to what progress has been made on that promise.