PANDEF warned against political thuggery, violence, and the intimidation of voters in the South-South region

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, and the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Adeola Ajayi, to investigate the violent attack that claimed six lives during a campaign rally of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Delta State.

PANDEF also urged the security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute those responsible for the attack on the NDC campaign rally at Uduere Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The apex socio-political organisation representing Nigeria's South-South geopolitical zone made the demands in separate petitions addressed to the IGP and the SSS director-general, dated 24 November and signed by its National Chairman, Godknows Igali.

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"Arising from the foregoing, PANDEF strongly urges your respective organisations, working in concert with other relevant agencies within the national security architecture, to undertake a comprehensive, impartial and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reported violence at the Ughelli rally.

"It is imperative that all those who masterminded, instigated, sponsored or directly participated in these acts be identified and brought to justice in accordance with the law," the petition reads.

The attack occurred on Monday when armed men disrupted a campaign tour of Uduere Community by Ovie Omo-Agege, a former deputy Senate president and the NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 elections.

The Nigeria Police Force subsequently confirmed that six people were killed and several others injured in the violence.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, condemned the incident and ordered the arrest of those responsible.

The NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has also visited the families of the slain party members to commiserate with them.

Demand for support

PANDEF also urged the federal government, relevant agencies and the Delta State Government to provide financial and other forms of assistance to the families of those killed in the attack.

The group further called for adequate medical attention and support for those injured during the violence.

"We also call on the federal government, the relevant federal agencies and the Delta State Government to urgently explore appropriate measures to provide succour and support to the families of those who reportedly lost their lives, whose lives have been cut short under such tragic circumstances.

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"We further urge that adequate medical and other necessary assistance be extended to the injured to facilitate their full recovery," it said.

PANDEF also warned against political thuggery, violence, and the intimidation of voters in the South-South region, stressing the need to protect democratic participation and ensure peaceful political activities.