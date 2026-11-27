Individuals, communities and organisations involved in environmental protection could receive financial and other rewards under Rwanda's proposed law on environment and climate change, which seeks to incentivise efforts to conserve natural resources, restore degraded ecosystems and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The draft legislation provides for a mechanism through which those who protect, restore and sustainably manage natural ecosystems are compensated for the environmental benefits they generate.

Minister of Environment Bernadette Arakwiye said the proposed legislation recognises the contribution of individuals and organisations to environmental protection and provides for rewards through an environmental services mechanism.

"A person who undertakes environmental protection or reducing emissions by protecting forests from deforestation or degradation is eligible to receive a reward or incentives paid through environmental services mechanism," reads the proposed law.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Commonly known as Payments for Ecosystem Services (PES), the mechanism involves compensating individuals, communities or organisations for protecting, restoring or sustainably managing natural ecosystems that provide environmental benefits.

ALSO READ: Meet Ange Imanishimwe, tackling the pressure on Nyungwe's buffer zone

Payments may be made in cash or in kind, including through direct payments, grants, payments for verified environmental outcomes or other forms of remuneration determined by the Minister of Environment.

Under the proposed law, the National Fund for Environment and Climate Change will receive, manage and allocate resources for payments to providers of ecosystem services.

Beneficiaries of environmental protection services will be required to compensate those providing them.

The draft legislation also provides for incentives and support for projects undertaken through voluntary land aggregation, whereby landowners combine their parcels for activities such as forest restoration, conservation and sustainable land management.

The government may introduce additional economic instruments, including fiscal measures, preferential charges and concessional financing, to encourage ecosystem conservation, restoration and sustainable management.

ALSO READ: What addition of Nyungwe park on World Heritage List means

Who will qualify for rewards?

An order of the Minister of Environment will determine the categories of environmental protection services eligible for rewards and the procedures for granting incentives.

It will also establish incentives for activities aimed at reducing emissions by protecting forests and preventing deforestation and forest degradation.

The proposed payment schemes will be guided by principles of transparency, equity and social inclusion to ensure that different groups can benefit.

How the incentives will be funded

According to explanatory information accompanying the draft law, funding for ecosystem service payments will come from several sources, including proceeds and service fees from carbon market activities, a portion of revenue collected from water resource use charges, administrative fines, environmental rehabilitation guarantees and compensation for environmental damage.

Other sources will include government budget allocations, grants, concessional financing and contributions from public and private entities, non-governmental organisations, development partners and philanthropic organisations.

ALSO READ: Over 3,000 forest farmers set to get incentive under carbon market scheme

Creating a market for ecosystem services

The proposed law also provides for ecosystem service credits, which represent measurable environmental benefits generated through activities that protect, restore or improve natural ecosystems.

These credits can be purchased or traded by individuals, companies and organisations seeking to support conservation efforts.

The competent authority will regulate the issuance of credits and other instruments representing verified environmental outcomes for ecosystem services other than carbon.

Ministerial orders will establish procedures for issuing, transferring and cancelling the credits.

The authority will also maintain a registry of ecosystem service payment contracts and credits to promote transparency and accountability.

A ministerial order will determine how the registry operates, including the information it records, institutional arrangements and provisions for public access.

Conservationists welcome proposed incentives

Environmental conservationists have welcomed the proposed incentives, saying they could encourage communities and grassroots organisations to expand their contribution to environmental protection while supporting sustainable livelihoods.

Emmanuel Bugingo, founder and executive director of Partners for Conservation, an organisation involved in biodiversity protection around Volcanoes National Park, said the legislation recognises the importance of placing communities at the centre of conservation efforts.

He said people who protect ecosystems, restore degraded landscapes, establish tree nurseries, promote environmental education among young people and adopt environmentally friendly livelihoods deserve recognition and support.

For years, he noted, local communities and grassroots organisations have contributed to biodiversity conservation, ecosystem restoration and climate change mitigation, often with limited resources.

However, Bugingo said the rewards should go beyond financial payments to include access to funding, technical assistance, capacity building, appropriate technologies and opportunities to expand successful initiatives.

He stressed the need for transparent and accessible mechanisms that benefit small, community-based initiatives rather than only large organisations and businesses.

Priority, he said, should be given to initiatives that protect threatened species, wildlife habitats, forests and wetlands, as well as community-led tree planting, indigenous tree nurseries, wetland rehabilitation and climate-smart agriculture.

Bugingo also called for incentives targeting schools, environmental clubs, youth-led initiatives and green businesses that create sustainable livelihoods, particularly for women, young people and marginalised communities.

He added that renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste management and circular economy initiatives should also qualify for support.

Opportunities for waste management and green innovation

Paulin Buregeya, a waste management expert and chief executive officer of COPED Ltd, said the proposed incentives could help expand innovative waste management solutions.

He cited an initiative his organisation has been developing since last year, using artificial intelligence (AI) to promote waste sorting at source and improve waste collection and recycling.

"With more than 20 years in waste management, more initiatives are welcomed. Since last year we are developing tools using AI to promote waste sorting at source to make waste collection and recycling easier. Under the initiative, we will be rewarding best practices. Incentives and rewards set by the proposed law could help us scale the initiative," he said.

Environmental scientist Abias Maniragaba also called for greater attention to waste management, noting that waste pollution affects both urban and rural communities.

He said reducing emissions associated with waste should be a priority, as improved waste management could help address challenges related to land scarcity, dependence on chemical fertilisers and environmental pollution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Maniragaba stressed that incentives should be complemented by measures that encourage people to take responsibility for their environmental practices.

Ange Imanishimwe, executive director of the Biodiversity Conservation Organization (BIOCOOR), said people who contribute to carbon sequestration through tree planting and ecosystem protection should receive rewards based on measurable environmental outcomes.

He suggested that people who plant trees on a large scale could be registered, with payments determined by the amount of carbon their trees absorb.

A similar approach, he said, could be applied to landowners who protect biodiversity habitats through a system of biodiversity credits.

Imanishimwe also proposed incentives for households that install solar panels, suggesting that surplus electricity generated could be measured and sold to other users.

Lessons from other countries

Imanishimwe cited conservation easements practised in countries such as the United States as an example Rwanda could draw lessons from.

A conservation easement is a voluntary agreement under which landowners retain ownership of their land while accepting permanent restrictions on certain activities or developments that could undermine its ecological value.

Landowners can continue compatible activities, such as farming or ranching, while protecting important natural resources.

Another example is Costa Rica, which introduced its pioneering Payments for Environmental Services programme in the 1990s.

Under the programme, forest owners receive payments in recognition of the environmental benefits their forests provide, while beneficiaries of these services contribute towards their protection.