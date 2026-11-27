Rwanda and Uganda are seeking stronger intelligence sharing and operational coordination between their military forces to tackle cross-border crimes and prevent criminals from exploiting gaps along their common border.

The two countries made the commitment as the ninth Proximity Commanders' Meeting between the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) 5 Infantry Division and the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) 2 Infantry Division concluded in Kayonza District on Thursday, November 26.

RDF Army Chief of Staff Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, who closed the meeting, said joint initiatives had contributed to addressing cross-border crimes and strengthening security along the shared border.

He called for stronger intelligence sharing and operational coordination to respond effectively to emerging threats.

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Maj Gen Felix Busizoori, Deputy Commander of UPDF Land Forces, stressed the importance of following up on resolutions from previous meetings, strengthening information sharing and maintaining effective working relationships at all levels.

He said effective communication was necessary to deny cross-border criminals opportunities to exploit any existing gaps.

The three-day meeting brought together commanders and officers from both forces to discuss security matters, exchange briefings and assess progress on previous resolutions.

They also reviewed progress under Umoja ni Nguvu, a joint civil-military cooperation programme recommended during the eighth meeting held in Uganda.

The initiative has been implemented in both countries through joint activities, including tree planting involving military personnel and local communities, to strengthen cooperation between the forces and relations among border communities.

The meeting opened in Nyagatare District on Tuesday, November 24, with the two delegations joining residents of Karama Sector for Umuganda, during which they participated in tree planting.

Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi, RDF 5 Infantry Division Commander, said border communities were not just neighbours but partners who shared common interests, opportunities and responsibilities.

Maj Gen Paul Muhanguzi, UPDF 2 Infantry Division Commander, emphasised mutual support between the two forces in defending their respective countries and commended the two Heads of State for strengthening bilateral relations.

The delegations also visited Gikoba Historical Site in Tabagwe Sector, associated with Rwanda's Liberation Struggle, and Inyange Industries' milk powder production plant.