The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday led the All Progressives Congress(APC) campaign train to Kwara South, hinging his call for support for the party on the many achievements of the government in the region over the last seven years.

The governor said the administration has delivered at least 219.5km of state roads -- apart from the 42-kilometre Eiyenkorin-Ojoku-Offa Road which he had also facilitated to the region or other forms of infrastructure like bridges and river crossings.

He also said the APC tickets satisfied the calls for equity, fairness, and justice, referring to the party ceding its governorship ticket to Kwara North and senatorial ticket to the Igbomina bloc in Kwara South after 12 years of the Ibolo bloc.

"There is no opposition party here. Who is the presidential candidate of PDP? Basically, no opposition in this state. This state is clearly open for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Now, let's not be complacent that we have this in the bag. Let's make sure we all come out to vote. We must make our vote count. We want to surpass the previous vote. We want to make sure we get more votes than in the previous elections," the governor said.

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"As we all know, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold first. We must make sure we double our votes. We double our efforts. We double our canvassing. We double our door-to-door campaigns. Make sure you knock on your neighbors' doors and go to the next door and the next door after that. I urge you all to become canvassers today.

"This is a government with a visionary leader, a leader of purpose, a leader that is leading Nigeria in the right direction. In Kwara State, you have seen the effect of leadership of President Tinubu. And you have seen what has been done in this state, from healthcare to education."

He enjoined all Kwarans to reflect on the roles the previous government had played in promoting thuggery, saying kwara must not entrust 'irresponsible' people with power.

Held at the Ajase-ipo Comprehensive High School, in Irepodun local government area , the party stalwarts gathered in their large numbers in solidarity for re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governorship ticket of Rt Hon Salihu Yakubu Danladi and other national and state assembly candidates from that axis.

Top attendees included the deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi; APC gubernatorial candidate, Engr. Yakubu Danladi- Salihu, his running mate. Hon. Seun Oguniyi Adato; National and State House of Assemblies candidates; cabinet members; APC chieftains led by the state party chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi; Director General, APC Campaign Committee (South), Engr. Nurudeen Adeyemi Balogun; and chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC), Dr. Muheeba Farida Dankaka; founder Thomas Adewumi University Teaching Hospital Omu-aran, Dr Johnson Adewumi; and Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin; among others.

"What we are going to do is APC, APC is the only party in this state. APC is the party with a clear leader. We are going to vote APC from top to bottom. I want to thank the people of Kwara South for this mammoth crowd. We saw what happened last week in Kwara North, it was unprecedented, and this one is huge," the governor said

"This mammoth crowd is due to the policies of the Federal Government, which has impacted wonderfully on the state, releasing funds to the state for us to execute the beautiful projects that we see, the functional projects we see, and the needful projects that we see across the state, especially in Kwara South.

"In Kwara South, we've done about 219 kilometres of road, which I must say is more than the kilometers the last administration did in the entire Kwara State. We will continue to do more. We will continue to invest in healthcare and education," the governor said.

AbdulRazaq pledged to upgrade the International Vocational, Technical & Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC) in Ajase-ipo to a tertiary institution, having commissioned the Kwara State University campus (KWASU) in Osi, Ekiti LGA.

On the security challenge in the district, AbdulRazaq appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government to salvage the situation, noting that things have significantly improved.

The governor earlier paid homage to the Palace of the Olupo of Ajase-ipo Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, where all Kwara South traditional rulers were largely present.

"We are here to seek your blessing and support, and the support of your communities in the journey ahead with respect to the elections. We are here to seek support for the national leader of our party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is also the presidential candidate of the APC," the governor said at the Palace.

"Now, the journey so far has been good for us, if I must say it myself. We are campaigning on our record, on what we have done so far, because I'd like you to reflect on what existed before we came in 2019.

"At some point, I had announced a candidate from Kwara Central as a candidate of our party. But the party was superior, and the party insisted on rotation. That's why our candidate is now from Kwara North. And that candidate is Engineer Salihu Yakubu Danladi. On this note, I beg you for support for all our candidates," AbdulRazaq added.

The Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Alebiosu attested that the idea of power shift to the Kwara North was initiated by the traditional institution in the state, recalling how the northern monarchs sought their (southern kings) support for equity, fairness and justice.

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He thanked President Tinubu and the governor for acceding to their request.

"Today. We have seen it all. Where is equity, justice and fairness being done? It is up to us. Our destiny is in our various hands. It is for us to vote and vote rightly. The traditional institution has mandated me to thank His Excellency for doing what is right at this point in time in the history of the state of harmony," Olupo said, praying to God to continually protect and strengthen the governor.

"It is our resolve as a region that this good job by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq should continue. Let's continue to pray and support our God-sent nessiah in the person of Governor AbdulRazaq," the Olupo said.

The state APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi , while at the palace, said the Kwara South for Kwara North campaign is for mutual benefits of both regions, specifically the southerners, who he declared, will produce governor after the northerners will have served out their terms.

He told the royal fathers to support the arrangement and help speak to their subjects to key in by voting massively for all APC candidates.

Fagbemi presented Engr. Danladi- Salihu and other candidates of the party from district to the royal fathers, and did the same later to the party faithful at the venue of the flag off ceremony.

Ends