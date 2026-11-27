Government has mobilised billions of rands in funding and financing support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with a focus on improving access to finance, easing regulatory burdens and expanding opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni said government is strengthening its support for small businesses through targeted funding programmes, credit guarantees and partnerships with development finance institutions and the private sector.

Addressing the Presidential MSME and Cooperatives Breakfast in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday, the Minister said the interventions are aimed at creating an enabling environment for small businesses to grow, create jobs and contribute to economic transformation.

She said government had committed more than R2.5 billion in funding to support over 180 000 enterprises, alongside a further R1 billion in credit guarantees.

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"These are the practical steps that you have created towards ensuring that we create a conducive environment in which our own small businesses thrive," Ndabeni told President Cyril Ramaphosa, who attended the breakfast ahead of the Presidential MSME and Cooperatives Awards ceremony.

She also highlighted the increase in the compulsory VAT registration threshold from R1 million to R2.3 million, saying the change had eased the administrative and regulatory burden on small businesses and allowed them to redirect resources towards other business needs.

The Department of Small Business Development has an allocation of R3.36 billion, with R2.1 billion allocated to transfers and subsidies, including R1.9 billion for the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA).

"These resources help us deliver our own medium-term development plan commitment in order to support 1 million enterprises by 2030, so that we can meet the demand that has been made in the national development plan," she said.

Ndabeni said government has also expanded its funding programmes to respond to the different needs of entrepreneurs, moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach.

These include dedicated funds for young people, women, the creative sector and construction, with additional consideration given to entrepreneurs with disabilities, military veterans and businesses operating in townships and rural areas.

Government is also providing non-financial support through equipment provision, the Asset Assist programme, the Informal Micro Enterprise Development Programme (IMEDP) for informal traders and business infrastructure support.

Expanding access to finance

The Minister said government continues to work with development finance institutions and other financial partners to make more funding available through co-funding, blended finance, credit guarantees and wholesale lending facilities.

Since April 2023, credit guarantees have unlocked R3.83 billion in financing from partner institutions, with R730 million having benefited women-owned businesses.

"We do want to have 50% going to women-owned businesses," she said.

Through wholesale lending facilities to microfinance intermediaries, women-owned enterprises have received R2.2 billion, accounting for 94% of microfinance disbursements.

She added that selected government financing programmes offered interest rates as low as 5% through blended finance, repayment periods of up to 60 months and repayment moratoriums of up to six months.

Ndabeni emphasised that access to finance needs to be complemented by business development services, market access and investment support.

She said the National Integrated Small Enterprise Development Strategy provides a framework for strengthening collaboration between government, development finance institutions, incubators, the private sector and other partners.

"When government, DFIs, incubators, the private sector and committees work together, entrepreneurs can get the support they need when they need it, and build businesses that can grow sustainable," she said.

Building globally competitive enterprises

The Minister said the entrepreneurs participating in the Presidential MSME and Cooperatives Awards represented the country's economic potential, with businesses operating in manufacturing, exports, agriculture, technology and services.

She said their achievements demonstrate that entrepreneurial excellence can emerge from townships, rural communities, small towns and metropolitan areas.

"It's not about the geography; it's about the talent that we must all nurture and provide the support that they need," she said.

Ndabeni said government wants to see businesses that have established themselves in local markets expand into continental and global value chains.

She described the breakfast as a seat at the Presidential table, offering entrepreneurs recognition, inclusion and opportunities to engage directly with government on the challenges affecting their businesses.

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The Minister said the engagement allowed government to hear directly from entrepreneurs about their experiences, obstacles and proposals for improving the business environment.

She also commended President Ramaphosa for his longstanding commitment to small business development, including his previous work supporting entrepreneurship and mentorship through the Shanduka Foundation and its partnership with Black Umbrellas.

Ndabeni further referenced the President's recent Silicon Valley engagements, saying these had reinforced South Africa's ambition to participate in and drive innovation in the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

She recalled that the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, appointed in 2019, had recommended the establishment of an AI centre and institution.

"For the entrepreneurs in this room, that ambition is an invitation to help shape the digital economy," she said.

The Minister said South Africa should not be a spectator in the AI revolution, but a driver of innovation.

The Presidential MSME and Cooperatives Awards, now in their fourth edition, recognise outstanding entrepreneurs and cooperatives making a contribution to the country's economy. - SAnews.gov.za