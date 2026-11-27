Nairobi — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has received a ceremonial 21-gun salute and inspected a guard of honour ahead of bilateral talks with President William Ruto, marking the start of his two-day State Visit to Kenya.

Mnangagwa was accorded the full military honours at State House, Nairobi, where he was formally received by President Ruto during an official welcoming ceremony.

The Zimbabwean leader is in Kenya for high-level engagements expected to strengthen diplomatic relations and expand trade and investment cooperation between Nairobi and Harare.

The two Heads of State are scheduled to co-chair the inaugural Zimbabwe-Kenya Bi-National Commission (BNC), an upgraded framework that elevates bilateral relations from the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) to a presidential-level engagement.

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The commission is expected to provide strategic direction for cooperation, review existing bilateral commitments and identify new opportunities for economic partnership.

Key areas of discussion include trade and investment, agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, renewable energy, health, education, tourism, transport, defence and the digital economy.

The two countries are also seeking to address barriers to cross-border trade and increase private sector participation, with Kenya targeting annual bilateral trade worth US$70 million.

Kenya and Zimbabwe have already signed 17 bilateral agreements covering various sectors, including defence, agriculture, health, investment promotion, tourism, sports, transport, education and public service capacity development.

Additional agreements are expected to be considered during the presidential-level engagement, with both governments seeking to translate longstanding diplomatic relations into tangible economic benefits for their citizens.

Mnangagwa's visit follows President Ruto's State Visit to Zimbabwe in April 2024, during which the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and establish a higher-level mechanism to oversee the implementation of their commitments.

The two-day visit is expected to conclude with renewed commitments to deepen cooperation and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.