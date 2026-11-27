opinion

Child marriage is often seen as a women's issue, yet men are key decision-makers and gatekeepers of the norms that sustain it. To end the practice, fathers, traditional leaders and communities must become active allies in protecting girls' rights and futures.

For many families, a wedding celebrates love, commitment and hope. But when one of the people at the altar is a child, we must ask: what exactly are we celebrating? As a mother of two daughters, aged 15 and 16, I want them to finish their education, pursue their ambitions and make their own choices about relationships and parenthood. If our daughters deserve these opportunities, so does every girl.

Calling it "marriage" can hide a painful reality: a child is entering an adult relationship without the maturity, freedom or power to make an informed decision about her future. Neither parental approval nor a wedding ceremony can make a child an adult or establish the conditions for meaningful consent. The United Nations General Assembly's adoption of Resolution 80/309 , establishing 27 November as the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, gives us an opportunity to confront this reality and turn international recognition into action within homes, communities and institutions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The late Senior Chief Theresa Kachindamoto of Malawi demonstrated the powerful role community leaders can play in protecting girls. In June 2015, she annulled 330 customary marriages involving children in her area of jurisdiction, including 175 girls and 155 boys, and worked to return them to school. Over the course of her leadership, more than 3,500 child marriages were annulled in her jurisdiction. Her actions demonstrated that traditions are not fixed. They can be challenged and reshaped to protect girls rather than harm them. Her legacy shows how courageous community leadership can shift social norms and create safer futures for children.

Child marriage remains one of the world's most widespread violations of children's rights. According to UNICEF and the United Nations, approximately 650 million women and girls alive in 2026 were married before turning 18, while around 12 million girls continue to be married every year. West and Central Africa has the highest regional prevalence globally, with approximately one in three young women married during childhood. Eastern and Southern Africa also faces a significant challenge, with prevalence estimated at 29 per cent. These figures are not merely statistics. They represent millions of girls whose education, health, autonomy and opportunities are cut short.

Yet child marriage is too often treated as a women's issue alone. In reality, men frequently make, approve, enforce and benefit from the decisions that sustain it.

Fathers, husbands, male relatives, religious leaders and traditional authorities often hold significant influence over whether a girl stays in school or is married off. If we are serious about ending child marriage, men and boys must become part of the solution.

For MenEngage Africa, these figures are not abstract. They reflect the realities faced by communities where our networks work to challenge harmful gender norms and advance equality.

Ending child marriage requires us to confront the ways in which masculinities, power and social expectations influence decisions about girls' lives. It also requires men to take responsibility for challenging harmful practices among their peers, supporting girls' aspirations and respecting their right to determine their own futures.

The decision to marry off a daughter is rarely made in isolation. Parents may face pressure from relatives, economic hardship, cultural expectations, religious interpretations or concerns about a daughter's sexuality and safety. In communities where bride price is practised, marriage can also be viewed as a source of financial benefit. However, no short-term economic gain can outweigh the lifelong consequences of removing a girl from school and limiting her choices before she reaches adulthood.

UNFPA has highlighted how child marriage can interrupt education, restrict economic opportunities, increase exposure to violence and contribute to early pregnancy. Pregnancy complications and unsafe abortions remain among the leading causes of death among girls aged 15 to 19 globally. These consequences extend beyond individual girls, reinforcing cycles of poverty and inequality that affect families and communities for generations.

South Africa is not exempt. Although child marriage is less common here than in several other African countries, gaps in our marriage laws remain a concern. Under the Marriage Act, girls aged 15 to 17 may marry with parental consent, and girls under 15 need ministerial permission. The Recognition of Customary Marriages Act also allows ministerial authorisation for marriages involving anyone under 18. These exceptions raise questions about whether the law adequately protects every child's right to childhood, education and freedom from coercion. Protecting girls requires consistent legal safeguards alongside efforts to change the social norms that sustain child marriage.

Through our work with UNFPA, we have engaged religious and traditional leaders who, as custodians of community norms and potential officiants of marriage ceremonies, are uniquely positioned to challenge the practice and support families who resist pressure to marry off their daughters. Their influence can help create environments where girls are encouraged to stay in school, pursue opportunities and reach adulthood before making decisions about marriage.

Through MenCare, we create opportunities for fathers to engage meaningfully with their children, challenge unequal expectations about girls and boys, and build relationships grounded in respect and care. Conversations between fathers and daughters can help challenge the belief that girls' futures should be determined by marriage, domestic responsibilities or family expectations. Instead, they encourage fathers to recognise their daughters as individuals with their own ambitions, rights and aspirations. While these conversations alone cannot end child marriage, they can contribute to changing the attitudes and behaviours that allow it to persist.

This approach reflects Sonke Gender Justice's work through MenCare, the global fatherhood campaign it co-founded and coordinates in Africa, which promotes equitable, non-violent caregiving grounded in respect for children's rights and voices. Our engagement with men builds on decades of feminist organising for girls' education, bodily autonomy and freedom from violence.

Engaging men does not mean placing them at the centre of a struggle that women and girls have led for generations. It means holding men accountable for the power they exercise within families and communities and challenging the norms that allow decisions about girls' futures to be made without their meaningful participation. Men's role is not to speak for girls, but to listen to them, respect their autonomy and challenge other men when their actions or beliefs put girls at risk.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Legal Affairs Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On this International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, Sonke Gender Justice calls on fathers, husbands, religious leaders, traditional leaders and men everywhere to reject child marriage wherever it occurs. Men must speak out when girls are at risk, challenge harmful norms among other men, and advocate for education, healthcare and protection services that allow girls to thrive.

Alongside mothers, girls, women's rights organisations and community leaders, men must help build societies where girls are valued for their potential rather than their marital status. We must also ensure that girls who are already married, as well as young mothers, have access to healthcare, psychosocial support, protection services and opportunities to return to school and pursue their aspirations. Ending child marriage must include supporting those whose childhoods have already been disrupted, not only preventing future cases.

Ending child marriage is not simply about changing laws or customs. It is about protecting every girl's right to learn, grow and decide her own future. Equality cannot flourish while others decide that a girl's education, ambitions and choices should end at marriage.

As I think about the time my daughters need to grow, learn and discover who they want to become, I am reminded that the future we want for our own children must be the future we demand for every girl. No ceremony can make a girl an adult. Only time, freedom, opportunity and choice can do that.