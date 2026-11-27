The MK Party's Nomathamsanqa Mthembu takes over as uMhlathuze mayor, ending five years of IFP leadership.

The ANC, DA and IFP hold 32 of KwaDukuza's 59 council seats between them, putting the MK Party in opposition even though it has the most seats.

Umkhonto weSizwe's Nomathamsanqa Mthembu, became the first woman to lead the City of uMhlathuze on Thursday, taking over from the IFP's Xolani Ngwezi after being elected unopposed.

Fellow MK Party councillor Bheki Gumede is her deputy. The party holds 27 of the 71 council seats in uMhlathuze, which includes Richards Bay and Empangeni. Its deal with the ANC, which has 12 seats, gives the coalition a majority of 39.

The ANC's Phiweyinkosi Mhlongo took the position of speaker after beating the DA's Muzi Mtshali by 42 votes to 29.

In KwaDukuza, the ANC's Siduduzo Gumede stays on as mayor after receiving 32 votes. The DA's Privi Makhan is his deputy, the ANC's Phumlile Zulu returns as speaker and the IFP's Ncomokuhle Mhlongo takes over as chief whip. The MK Party holds 22 seats, the most of any party in the council.

In Newcastle, the MK Party also holds the mayor and deputy mayor posts, while the ANC has the speakership. The MK Party's Sibusiso Zwane defeated outgoing IFP mayor Xolani Dube on Thursday.

The eThekwini and Msunduzi councils are scheduled to resume their inaugural sittings today, Friday 27 November, to elect their leaders after adjourning earlier this week.