For twenty years, graphene has been the world’s most promised material and its most frustrating one.

Discovered as a single layer of carbon, one atom thick, it was hailed as stronger than steel, more conductive than copper, and lighter than almost anything else. Yet for most of that time, it remained trapped in laboratories — brilliant in a paper, brittle in a product.

That is the ceiling Dr. Olanrewaju “Lanre” Tanimola set out to break.

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The Nigerian-born nanotech scientist and Founder/CEO of Carbonext Inc., Texas, has built his company around a different question: What if graphene stopped being a flat wonder and started working in three dimensions?

The flat problem, the 3D answer

Carbonext describes pure graphene in its simplest form: “a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice, forming a two-dimensional honeycomb structure.”

That structure is the source of its power — “extremely high electrical conductivity” and “outstanding thermal conductivity, surpassing that of many other materials.”

It is also the source of its weakness. Flat sheets restack. They clump. They lose the surface area that made them special.

Carbonext’s answer is 3D graphene: a form engineered to preserve surface area, electrical conductivity, and mechanical strength in a usable, three-dimensional architecture.

Think of it this way: a sheet of paper can only cover a surface. A sponge made from that same paper can absorb, conduct, support and endure. Tanimola did not just study graphene. He rebuilt it for the real world.

Carbonext “develops and applies commercial graphene technology, focusing on the production of 3D graphene” and serves “electronics, energy storage, composites, and biomedical fields.”

Why batteries — and why now

The global race is no longer just about who can _make_ graphene. It is about who can make it matter for energy.

Carbonext is “leveraging a proprietary, off-the-shelf 3D-graphene technology to develop integrated solutions with carbon-coated silicon anodes to address current challenges in the graphite ecosystem, as well as lithium-battery anodes.”

That sentence matters for both African and global audiences.

The world’s electric vehicles, phones, solar storage systems and grids all depend on graphite anodes. Graphite is limited in capacity and tied to volatile, geopolitically fragile supply chains. Silicon can store far more energy, but it swells, cracks and fails.

A carbon-coated silicon anode, stabilised by 3D graphene, offers a path to batteries that are denser, faster-charging and longer-lasting — built on manufacturing the world already understands.

For Africa, the stakes are even higher. The continent holds vast graphite and critical mineral reserves, yet has historically exported raw rock and imported finished batteries. Tanimola’s work flips that equation: African intellect at the design table, not just African minerals at the mine.

For the world, it offers something rarer than a new material: a scalable one. Carbonext itself is candid about the industry’s central obstacle: “The challenges associated with pure graphene primarily involve production scalability.”

Dr. Tanimola’s gambit is to solve scalability first — with an off-the-shelf technology that partners can integrate today, not in a decade.

More than a battery company

Carbonext’s vision was never limited to one market. Its product map reads like a blueprint for a platform technology:

Energy Storage: “Graphene-based materials can enhance the performance of batteries, offering higher energy density and faster” charging.

Materials and Composites: “Adding graphene to materials like polymers can improve their mechanical and thermal properties.”

Biomedical Applications: “Graphene's unique electronic properties make it useful for developing highly sensitive biosensors.”

Stronger, lighter composites for transport and construction. Smarter sensors for healthcare. Better storage for solar and wind. The same 3D carbon architecture, applied across the systems that will define the next 30 years.

A trajectory the US system is now backing

Carbonext was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas. Since then, Tanimola’s trajectory has moved from founder to recognised climatetech leader.

Carbonext was selected for the Spring 2025 VentureWell Aspire Climatetech cohort and for Greentown Labs’ ACCEL accelerator for BIPOC-led climatetech startups. It has also passed through the Build in Tulsa Techstars Accelerator and the Advancing Climatetech and Clean Energy Leaders Program, with Tanimola listed as Founder/CEO.

In the US deep-tech ecosystem — where African founders are still vastly underrepresented in funding, patents and commercialisation — that progression is itself a breakthrough.

He did not wait for permission to enter the room. He built the technology that made the room pay attention.

What this means for Africa

For young scientists in Lagos, Nairobi, Accra, Johannesburg and Addis Ababa, Tanimola’s story reframes what is possible.

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It says: You do not have to choose between African identity and global science. You do not have to choose between research and enterprise. You can be a scientist and a builder. You can originate in Africa and commercialise in America.

It also says something urgent to African policymakers and investors: The next industrial revolution will not be won by exporting raw materials. It will be won by owning the architectures — the anodes, the composites, the sensors — that turn those materials into value.

Tanimola is showing how that ownership begins.

The ceiling is cracked. Dr. Tanimola is not claiming to have invented graphene. No serious scientist would.

What he has done is more consequential: He has taken a material the world called miraculous but unusable, given it a third dimension, and turned it into a commercial platform for cleaner energy, stronger materials and smarter medicine.

In doing so, an African scientist has cracked the US nanotech ceiling — not by asking for a seat, but by building a technology the future cannot ignore.

And for Africa and the world, that is only the beginning.

Nazil Abbas, a First Class Forestry graduate, reports for NatureNews Africa