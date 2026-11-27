The race for African club football supremacy resumes this weekend as the CAF Champions League group stage gets underway, with 16 teams beginning their quest for the continent's most prestigious trophy and a $6 million prize for the eventual champions.

This season promises an unpredictable contest following a qualifying campaign that produced several major surprises. Notably, last season's finalists Mamelodi Sundowns and Morocco's AS FAR will miss out on the group stage. Sundowns were eliminated by Angola's Wiliete SC, while AS FAR failed to qualify after finishing fourth in Morocco's Botola Pro League.

With only the top two teams in each group advancing to the quarter-finals, every point will be crucial in the race for a place in the knockout rounds.

Group A: Espérance lead the way

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Tunisian giants Espérance de Tunis head into Group A as favourites, thanks to their wealth of continental experience. However, attention will also be on Wiliete SC, whose stunning elimination of Sundowns has established them as potential dark horses.

Angolan champions Petro Atlético bring valuable continental pedigree and are expected to challenge Espérance for qualification, while Mauritania's FC Nouadhibou will be hoping to upset the established order.

The battle between Petro Atlético and Wiliete could ultimately determine which side joins Espérance in the knockout rounds.

Group B: Fierce competition expected

Group B appears to be one of the most balanced sections of the tournament, with all four teams harbouring realistic quarter-final ambitions.

Tanzanian champions Young Africans SC continue their rise among Africa's elite and will be looking to make a strong start against Algeria's MC Alger.

Five-time African champions Zamalek SC remain one of the continent's biggest clubs despite recent inconsistency, while Tunisia's Club Africain are seeking to re-establish themselves on the continental stage.

With no clear favourite, the margin for error is likely to be extremely small.

Group C: Open race for qualification

Group C features several teams capable of securing a quarter-final berth. Morocco's RS Berkane arrive with a strong continental reputation built through years of success in CAF competitions. They open their campaign against Cameroon's Colombe Sportive.

The group's headline fixture will see Tanzanian giants Simba SC host South Africa's Orlando Pirates.

Pirates boast considerable continental experience and one of the competition's strongest squads, while Simba will be eager to make home advantage count.

With Berkane, Pirates and Simba all considered contenders, Group C could produce one of the tournament's closest qualification battles.

Group D: Al Hilal in the spotlight

Egyptian champions Pyramids FC headline Group D as they continue their pursuit of a maiden CAF Champions League title. They begin their campaign against Morocco's MAS de Fès, who return to the competition following an impressive domestic campaign.

The other fixture will see Al Hilal Omdurman host Guinea's Horoya AC at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Al Hilal, who play their continental home matches in Rwanda, will be eager to take advantage of familiar surroundings and local support.

Horoya, who secured their group-stage place after eliminating Al Hilal's domestic rivals Al Merrikh, arrive with considerable continental experience and a reputation as one of West Africa's consistent performers.

Their tactical discipline could make them difficult opponents, although Al Hilal will draw confidence from their recent domestic performances.

While Pyramids are expected to challenge for top spot, the battle involving Al Hilal, Horoya and MAS de Fès could ultimately determine who claims the group's second quarter-final ticket.

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CAF Champions League Matchday One fixtures

Saturday, November 28

15:00 - Young Africans SC vs MC Alger, Amaan Stadium, Dar es Salaam

18:00 - Zamalek SC vs Club Africain, Cairo International Stadium, Cairo.

18:00 - Pyramids FC vs MAS de Fès, 30 June Stadium, Cairo.

18:00 - Espérance de Tunis vs Wiliete SC, Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi, Tunis.

21:00 - RS Berkane vs Colombe Sportive, Stade Municipal de Berkane, Berkane.

Sunday, November 29

15:00 - Simba SC vs Orlando Pirates, Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

18:00 - Petro Atlético vs FC Nouadhibou, Estádio 11 de Novembro, Luanda.

21:00 - Al Hilal Omdurman vs Horoya AC, Amahoro Stadium, Kigali